Riverdale Has Just Added A New Hunk To The Cast To Play Betty Cooper's Long Lost Brother

There are many things we love about Riverdale; the suspense, the mystery, the romance, and - of course - the painfully good looking cast.

Well now one more hottie has been added to the mix as the hit CW show prepares to return for season two.

Musician and actor Hart Denton has been cast as Betty Cooper’s brother Chic!

The blond haired hunk will be joining KJ Apa’s Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart’s Betty Cooper and the rest of the cast.

Fans of the show will remember Betty’s mum Alice Cooper (played by Madchen Amick) dropped a bombshell that she had a child that she gave up for adoption when she was a teenager.

And Hart will be taking on the role as season two begins on October 11 on The CW in the USA and October 12 everywhere else via Netflix.

The cast of the hit show have already been hinting that season 2 will be ‘darker’ than season 1 - even though the first batch of episodes had murder, blackmail, drug deals and more.

"We start a pretty aggressive, suspenseful, noir storyline that has definitive horror elements,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said in an interview with DigitalSpy this weekend.

We can’t wait!

