Riverdale Promises To Go 'Back To Basics' When The Show Returns In 2018

It looks like we’re all in for an interesting turn of events in Riverdale because the show’s creator has confirmed that the series is going “back to basics” when the programme picks up again in 2018.

Fans of the show have been in two-minds over the mid-season finale – with some conspiracy theorists still being unsure over whether the Black Hood reveal was totally legit or not.

Let's all get checking out KJ Apa discussing the dark details of Riverdale Series Two...

What we know from the teaser trailer so far is that Betty’s brother, Chic Cooper, will be making his much-anticipated debut in the series. And the show’s creator, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, has now dropped a few hints about the overall vibe of the next episodes.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, he promised that the show will be returning to its roots: “The second half of season 2 gets back to a little bit of Riverdale basics, which is focused on stories at the school, kind of getting back in deep on the relationships and the friendships."

That doesn’t mean the series is set to slow down on the high-octane drama: “There’s still going to be a pulpy noir crime element to the second half, but there will be a resurgence of high school hijinks, and getting back to the roots of what Archie’s all about, which is the kids and the school."

We’d probably be glued to our screens whichever direction the writers decided to take the CW series in, but the promise of some good old “high-school hijincks” sounds pretty perfect to us.