Riverdale

Riverdale Promises To Go 'Back To Basics' When The Show Returns In 2018

The creator of the series has dropped a few hints about what we should all expect...

Wednesday, December 27, 2017 - 10:24

It looks like we’re all in for an interesting turn of events in Riverdale because the show’s creator has confirmed that the series is going “back to basics” when the programme picks up again in 2018.

Fans of the show have been in two-minds over the mid-season finale – with some conspiracy theorists still being unsure over whether the Black Hood reveal was totally legit or not.

Let's all get checking out KJ Apa discussing the dark details of Riverdale Series Two...

What we know from the teaser trailer so far is that Betty’s brother, Chic Cooper, will be making his much-anticipated debut in the series. And the show’s creator, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, has now dropped a few hints about the overall vibe of the next episodes.

Copyright [Getty]

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, he promised that the show will be returning to its roots: “The second half of season 2 gets back to a little bit of Riverdale basics, which is focused on stories at the school, kind of getting back in deep on the relationships and the friendships."

That doesn’t mean the series is set to slow down on the high-octane drama: “There’s still going to be a pulpy noir crime element to the second half, but there will be a resurgence of high school hijinks, and getting back to the roots of what Archie’s all about, which is the kids and the school."

We’d probably be glued to our screens whichever direction the writers decided to take the CW series in, but the promise of some good old “high-school hijincks” sounds pretty perfect to us.

More From Riverdale

Riverdale Promises To Go 'Back To Basics' When The Show Returns In 2018
Lili Reinhart And KJ Apa Weigh In On ~That~ Riverdale Kissing Scene
Riverdale trailer shows Betty&#039;s long lost brother Chic
The New Riverdale Trailer Features A Look At Betty’s Brother Chic
This Is The Exact Red Lipstick That Cheryl Blossom Always Wears On Riverdale
Exclusive: Cole Sprouse On Riverdale’s Sexual Assault Storylines: “It’s Really Important Not To Romanticise Something That Has Destroyed Lives”
Exclusive: Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart And Cole Sprouse Talk Life Changing Casting And What's In Store For Jughead
The Riverdale team are rebooting Sabrina The Teenage Witch
A Riverdale Spin-Off Of Sabrina The Teenage Witch Is Coming To Netflix
Trader Joe's Insist Their Jingle Jangle Product Isn't The Drug From Riverdale
Cole Sprouse Has The Most Unique Piece Of Dating Advice We've Ever Heard
Lili Reinhart Claims A Pizza Delivery Guy Kept Her Number And Asked For An Instagram Follow
Cole Sprouse Admits He's Embarrassed Of His Awkward College Years
Lili Reinhart Trolls Cole Sprouse With The Help Of Minion Lingerie

Trending Articles

Jemma Lucy's Drastic Transformation Over The Years
Celebrity
Chloe Ferry Wants Abbie Holborn To Give Up Her Tan: “Your Skin Is Dying”
Gary Beadle will miss sleeping when his son is born predicts Emma McVey
Gaz Beadle and Emma McVey Got Matching £22k Bracelets For Christmas
From Zayn Malik to Charlotte Crosby: Celebs Who Proved Their Love With A Tattoo Only To Split Up
Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson
Casey Johnson Gives Marnie Simpson All She Ever Wanted For Christmas
Charlotte Crosby in Dubai
Charlotte Crosby Rejects Stephen Bear’s Reunion Plea For Family Christmas
Chris Hughes and Jamie Laing
Chris Hughes Visits Jamie Laing In Hospital On Christmas Eve
Chloe Ferry Declares Sam Gowland ‘The Love Of Her Life’ And Teases Marriage Plans
Day 25 of the Kardashian Christmas Card series, 2017
Kylie Jenner (and Bump) Didn't Make The Kardashian Christmas Card
There's A Theory Kylie Jenner *Is* In The Kardashians Christmas Card After All
Fifty Shades Darker
Fifty Shades Darker: Jamie Dornan In Sexy UNSEEN Red Room Behind The Scenes Clip
Charlotte Crosby
Celebrity
Charlotte Crosby Is Having The Best Life Without Stephen Bear