KJ Apa Reveals The Original Ending To Riverdale Season 1 Was Very, Very Different

He didn't even know about Archie and Fred's scene until the night before.

Linds Foley
Friday, June 2, 2017 - 10:29

While we're guessing that major ending to season 1 of Riverdale has left you wondering how you're pyshically going to be able to make it an entire year to the next series, KJ Apa has now revealed that actually, the big twist was a very late addition to the plot and that the script writers had originally planned a very different cliffhanger. 

Having headed to London for MCM Comic Con this week, KJ appeared on a panel about the show and revealed that he and Luke Perry (who plays Archie's dad Fred) only found out about their scene the night before they shot it. 

"We had a completely different ending while we were shooting," KJ Apa explained to the audience.  "Only me and Luke got sent the ending the night before we shot that scene."

When he got into work the next morning, the script writers apparently talked them through it and then they were straight on set and pulling out some serious emotions. 

"We kinda just got it done," KJ added.

If you're wondering what was supposed to happen in the original ending, it sounds like you're out of luck. 

In fact, it seems like perhaps KJ was a little worried he'd already said too much and only divulged that it had "something to do with the Blossoms."

Whether that's Cheryl Blossom's big scene with the fire or they had something else up their sleeves, we may never know.

