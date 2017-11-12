Riverdale Star Madelaine Petsch Talks About That Unsettling Date Rape Scene

Riverdale fans will have been alarmed to watch the fifth episode of the current second series which saw Cheryl Blossom have her drink spiked and a male character attempt to sexually assault her.

Fortunately for Cheryl, Veronica Lodge along with Josie and The Pussycat arrived in time to fight off her attacker.

However real sexual assaults are sadly alarmingly common - and actress Madelaine Petsch has filmed a Public Service Announcement to highlight that help is available to victims and those living in fear of sexual assault.

“When I read episode five and obviously what happened to Cheryl… I cried,” Madelaine says in a video she recorded on her YouTube channel.

“I wanted to do this to bring to light an organisation or a place to go if you need information and if you need someone to talk to,” she continued.

“To know that you’re not alone - that’s a huge message that a lot of people could have used. Knowing that you’re not alone and that people genuinely care, is really important,” she says.

Madelaine is using her voice to highlight American charity GetThePowerBack.Org, in the UK The Survivors Trust can be contacted for help and advice via thesurvivorstrust.org