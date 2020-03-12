Riverdale Suspends Production In Canada Over Coronavirus Concerns

It’s been announced that Riverdale has suspended filming on its fourth series over fears about the spread of coronavirus.

A production member on the CW show is said to have come into contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19. As a precaution, a representative for Warner Bros. has confirmed that filming has been temporarily halted.

“We have been made aware that a team member from Riverdale, which is produced in Vancouver, was recently in contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19," the rep said in a statement.

"The team member is currently receiving medical evaluation. We are working closely with the appropriate authorities and health agencies in Vancouver to identify and contact all individuals who may have come into direct contact with our team member.

“The health and safety of our employees, casts and crews is always our top priority. We have and will continue to take precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world.

"Out of an abundance of caution, production on Riverdale is currently suspended."

The news broke on the same day the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. Coachella Festival has also been postponed due to the spread of the virus alongside many other music events.