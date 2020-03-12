Riverdale

Riverdale Suspends Production In Canada Over Coronavirus Concerns

The show has stopped filming due to the outbreak

Thursday, March 12, 2020 - 10:01

It’s been announced that Riverdale has suspended filming on its fourth series over fears about the spread of coronavirus.

A production member on the CW show is said to have come into contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19. As a precaution, a representative for Warner Bros. has confirmed that filming has been temporarily halted.

Getty

“We have been made aware that a team member from Riverdale, which is produced in Vancouver, was recently in contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19," the rep said in a statement.

"The team member is currently receiving medical evaluation. We are working closely with the appropriate authorities and health agencies in Vancouver to identify and contact all individuals who may have come into direct contact with our team member.

Getty

“The health and safety of our employees, casts and crews is always our top priority. We have and will continue to take precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world.

"Out of an abundance of caution, production on Riverdale is currently suspended."

Getty

The news broke on the same day the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. Coachella Festival has also been postponed due to the spread of the virus alongside many other music events.

Latest News

Get To Know Daniel Blume
Get To Know: Daniel Blume
Here Are Where This Year’s Love Island Couples Stand Now
Riverdale Suspends Production In Canada Over Coronavirus Concerns
KJ Apa Just Spilled Some Revealing Details About The Future Of Riverdale
Kylie Jenner Just Revealed What Her Hair Looks Like Without Long Extensions
Important Reality Con Update
Selena Gomez Explains Why She Isn't As Close To Fans As She Once Was
James Charles Responds To Jokes About His Potential 2020 Coachella Outfit
Tana Mongeau Responds To Rumours She'll Get Pregnant This Year
Madison Beer Pens Powerful Letter About Her Private Images Being Leaked
James Charles Slams ‘Queerbaiting’ Trolls Who Slide Into His DMs For Clout
Camila Cabello Is “Exhausted” By Her Relationship With Shawn Mendes
Khloe Kardashian Discusses Her And Kylie Jenner’s Decision To Not Breastfeed
Justin Bieber Strips Down To His Underwear In A ~Very~ Revealing Selfie
Get To Know Josie Man
Get To Know: Josie Man
Inside Kylie Jenner’s Luxurious $10,000-A-Night Bahamas Trip
Harry Styles Denies Dating Adele After They Were Pictured In The Caribbean
Kim Kardashian Responds To Claims North West Copied A Child Star’s Song
Justin Bieber Reveals The One Habit That Annoys Hailey Bieber The Most
Tana Mongeau Did A Meet And Greet With Fans Despite Having Pink Eye

More From Riverdale

Riverdale Suspends Production In Canada Over Coronavirus Concerns
KJ Apa Just Spilled Some Revealing Details About The Future Of Riverdale
Dylan Sprouse Is Currently Roasting Cole Sprouse And KJ Apa On Instagram
These Two Actors Have Announced That They’re Leaving Riverdale For Good
KJ Apa And Girlfriend Clara Berry Share A Cute Insight Into Their Romance
Lili Reinhart Fans Think She Wrote This Romantic Poem About Cole Sprouse
Why Cole Sprouse And Lili Reinhart Have Sparked Break-Up Rumours Again
Lili Reinhart Explains Why She Unfollowed Cole Sprouse On Instagram
Did KJ Apa Just Confirm He's In A Relationship With Model Clara Berry?
Twitter Thinks Charles Melton And Vanessa Hudgens Are Going To Start Dating
Camila Mendes And Charles Melton Are ‘Taking A Break’ From Their Relationship
Netflix Just Clapped Back At A Fan Who Claimed Riverdale Sexualises Teenage Girls

Trending Articles

Life
Tips For Boosting Your Mood This January
Kylie Jenner Just Revealed What Her Hair Looks Like Without Long Extensions
Here Are Where This Year’s Love Island Couples Stand Now
Get To Know Daniel Blume
Get To Know: Daniel Blume
James Charles Responds To Jokes About His Potential 2020 Coachella Outfit
Riverdale Suspends Production In Canada Over Coronavirus Concerns
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
Selena Gomez Explains Why She Isn't As Close To Fans As She Once Was
Jake Paul Goes Fully Naked Online As Tana Mongeau Jokes About Filming A Sex Tape
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
sophie ksai
Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About Joel Corry Split And It's Absolutely Brutal