Riverdale’s Casey Cott Has Just Shaved His Head For Charity

Riverdale’s Casey Cott has just shaved his head to raise money for charity.

Teaming up with brother Corey Cott, he took to social-media to share a link to a fundraising page explaining his support of a non-profit organization called Charity Water. The charity delivers clean and safe drinking water to communities across the world.

According to their “Cott Quarantine Cut” fundraising campaign, money raised from their page will go towards funding simple water solutions like drilled wells, spring protections and BioSand filters.

“So, we were pretty bored tonight, my brother, sister and I,” Casey said in an Instagram video. “And we were sitting there like, ‘what should we do?’”

Twitter/CaseyCott

“We looked at our amazing sister who works for this amazing company called Charity Water and we thought, ‘Why don’t we shave our heads to raise money for Charity Water?”

Carly took to Instagram to praise her brothers for their support, writing: “I’ve got the best brothers in the world and work for an organization that blows my mind and inspires me daily. Send some love their way."

Getty

With plenty of people shaving their heads for something to do during the coronavirus pandemic, it’s pretty great to see Casey and Corey finding a way to put their boredom to good use.

They’ve already smashed their initial target by raising an incredible $17,000 for Charity Water.