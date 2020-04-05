Riverdale

Riverdale’s Casey Cott Has Just Shaved His Head For Charity

The buzzcut look is really working for him

Wednesday, April 8, 2020 - 10:26

Riverdale’s Casey Cott has just shaved his head to raise money for charity.

Teaming up with brother Corey Cott, he took to social-media to share a link to a fundraising page explaining his support of a non-profit organization called Charity Water. The charity delivers clean and safe drinking water to communities across the world.

You guys are epic. Link in bio to keep donating!
View this post on Instagram

You guys are epic. Link in bio to keep donating!

A post shared by Casey Cott (@caseycott) on

According to their “Cott Quarantine Cut” fundraising campaign, money raised from their page will go towards funding simple water solutions like drilled wells, spring protections and BioSand filters.

“So, we were pretty bored tonight, my brother, sister and I,” Casey said in an Instagram video. “And we were sitting there like, ‘what should we do?’”

Twitter/CaseyCott

“We looked at our amazing sister who works for this amazing company called Charity Water and we thought, ‘Why don’t we shave our heads to raise money for Charity Water?”

Carly took to Instagram to praise her brothers for their support, writing: “I’ve got the best brothers in the world and work for an organization that blows my mind and inspires me daily. Send some love their way."

Getty

With plenty of people shaving their heads for something to do during the coronavirus pandemic, it’s pretty great to see Casey and Corey finding a way to put their boredom to good use.

They’ve already smashed their initial target by raising an incredible $17,000 for Charity Water. 

Latest News

Riverdale’s Casey Cott Has Just Shaved His Head For Charity
Does This Mean Love Island’s Luke T Is Planning On Proposing To Siannise Fudge?
ex on the beach podcast reality tv
Celebrity Ex On The Beach | The Podcast
Teen Mom UK Presents Nappy Days with Mia Boardman
Noah Centineo Causes Chaos For Ross Butler By Leaking His Gaming Code
James Charles Reacts To Claims His #MugshotChallenge Glamourises Abuse
Does This Mean Noah Cyrus And Lil Xan Are Officially Back Together?
Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Bipolar Diagnosis For The First Time
Mason Disick Just Ignited A Feud With Jeffree Star After Shading Him Online
Kendall Jenner Thinks Kourtney Kardashian Is “Mentally F***ed” After Scott Disick Split
The Weeknd
The Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights' Is The Biggest Single Of 2020 So Far
Sophie Turner Is Roasting Joe Jonas For His Controversial Quarantine Outfits
Get To Know Trevor Daniel
Get To Know: Trevor Daniel
Kim Kardashian Broke Social Distancing Rules So Kylie Jenner Could Do Her Make-Up
Dua Lipa Addresses Sexism After Being “Cancelled” For Attending A Strip Club
Kim And Kourtney Kardashian’s Vicious Fight Shut Down KUWTK Production
Ariana Grande Shows Off Her Natural Quarantine Curls As She Isolates At Home
Noah Schnapp Fuels Romance Rumours About Millie Bobby Brown And Finn Wolfhard
Kylie Jenner’s Perfect Reaction When Asked If She’d Forgive A Cheating Partner
Dylan Sprouse Reveals His Relatable Quarantine Routine With Barbara Palvin

More From Riverdale

Riverdale’s Casey Cott Has Just Shaved His Head For Charity
KJ Apa Says The Riverdale Cast Have Signed On For Three More Years Of Filming
Riverdale Suspends Production In Canada Over Coronavirus Concerns
KJ Apa Just Spilled Some Revealing Details About The Future Of Riverdale
Dylan Sprouse Is Currently Roasting Cole Sprouse And KJ Apa On Instagram
These Two Actors Have Announced That They’re Leaving Riverdale For Good
KJ Apa And Girlfriend Clara Berry Share A Cute Insight Into Their Romance
Lili Reinhart Fans Think She Wrote This Romantic Poem About Cole Sprouse
Why Cole Sprouse And Lili Reinhart Have Sparked Break-Up Rumours Again
Lili Reinhart Explains Why She Unfollowed Cole Sprouse On Instagram
Did KJ Apa Just Confirm He's In A Relationship With Model Clara Berry?
Twitter Thinks Charles Melton And Vanessa Hudgens Are Going To Start Dating

Trending Articles

Does This Mean Love Island’s Luke T Is Planning On Proposing To Siannise Fudge?
Riverdale’s Casey Cott Has Just Shaved His Head For Charity
Noah Schnapp Fuels Romance Rumours About Millie Bobby Brown And Finn Wolfhard
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
Jake Paul Goes Fully Naked Online As Tana Mongeau Jokes About Filming A Sex Tape
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
Movies
Frozen Theory Confirmed: Tarzan is Anna and Elsa's Long-Lost Brother
Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Bipolar Diagnosis For The First Time
James Charles Reacts To Claims His #MugshotChallenge Glamourises Abuse
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Noah Centineo Causes Chaos For Ross Butler By Leaking His Gaming Code
sophie ksai
Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About Joel Corry Split And It's Absolutely Brutal