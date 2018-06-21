Riverdale’s Charles Melton Apologises For Fat Shaming Tweets

Charles Melton has issued an apology after a series of fat-shaming tweets were uncovered from his account.

The Riverdale actor posted a range of messages dating back to 2011 that were both offensive and cruel; with one of the posts in question reading: “Fat chicks need to understand that wearing yoga pants is a privilege, not a right.”

Another read: "Don't tease fat kids, they already have enough on their plates..." as a separate post advised: “Headed to the gym. Word of wisdom for the day… if your fat… don’t look in the mirror [sic].”

These fat shaming tweets from Charles Melton make me sick pic.twitter.com/nxabu4Xv38 — Choni memes (@choniweed) June 17, 2018

Fans of the 27-year-old – who replaced actor Ross Butler on the CW series last year – have expressed their disappointment in the messages, writing: “These... Charles Melton... tweets... on... my timeline.... yikes. I was rooting for him.”

what happened with charles melton i’m slow — zoe🐍💘 (@siredtojuggie) June 17, 2018

CHARLES MELTON DOESNT KNOW THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN YOURE AND YOUR BUT HES TELLING WOMEN TO STOP BEING FAT — lys (@dreyfussed) June 17, 2018

why was charles melton so obsessed with body shaming who tf hurt him — hailey (@bIvssom) June 17, 2018

Charles Melton used to be at my top three favorite people from Riverdale. As a “fat” person, I’m disappointed. I never expected such a behaviour from him. These tweets may be old, but I know from my personal experience, that these “opinions” don’t change. — #YOUNGBLOOD IS OUT❤️💜💙 (@evakipara) June 20, 2018

The tweets have since been deleted and Charles has given an interview to Us Weekly in which he admits the content was “offensive” and promised that he is striving to be more careful with his words in the future.

"I'm truly sorry for making inconsiderate comments several years ago and apologize to anyone I hurt… What I posted and said was immature, offensive and inappropriate.

He added: "I am ashamed of how I acted and there is no excuse for that behavior. I'm striving to do better and will use this experience to grow, helping others to understand how these types of statements are completely unacceptable."