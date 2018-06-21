Riverdale

Riverdale’s Charles Melton Apologises For Fat Shaming Tweets

The offensive messages have since been deleted from his profile.

Thursday, June 21, 2018 - 10:24

Charles Melton has issued an apology after a series of fat-shaming tweets were uncovered from his account.

The Riverdale actor posted a range of messages dating back to 2011 that were both offensive and cruel; with one of the posts in question reading: “Fat chicks need to understand that wearing yoga pants is a privilege, not a right.”

Let's get checking out an update from MTV News...

Another read: "Don't tease fat kids, they already have enough on their plates..." as a separate post advised: “Headed to the gym. Word of wisdom for the day… if your fat… don’t look in the mirror [sic].”

Sigh.

Fans of the 27-year-old – who replaced actor Ross Butler on the CW series last year – have expressed their disappointment in the messages, writing: “These... Charles Melton... tweets... on... my timeline.... yikes. I was rooting for him.”

The tweets have since been deleted and Charles has given an interview to Us Weekly in which he admits the content was “offensive” and promised that he is striving to be more careful with his words in the future.

"I'm truly sorry for making inconsiderate comments several years ago and apologize to anyone I hurt… What I posted and said was immature, offensive and inappropriate.

Getty

He added: "I am ashamed of how I acted and there is no excuse for that behavior. I'm striving to do better and will use this experience to grow, helping others to understand how these types of statements are completely unacceptable."

