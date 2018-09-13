Riverdale

Riverdale’s KJ Apa And Casey Cott Reveal How They Came Up With That Topless Parody

Iconic

Thursday, September 27, 2018 - 12:09

KJ Apa and Casey Cott have opened up about what inspired them to recreate Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart’s topless snap and it turns out the brains behind the operation was actually Casey himself.

The Riverdale actors essentially broke the internet when they recreated *that* birthday image that sent Bughead shippers wild.

Now get checking out KJ Apa playing a round of Never Have I Ever... 

The framing of both naked shots was near identical, with the caption on Casey and Cole’s respective uploads reading: “Both the birthday and my gift. My little muse, have a good day my love."

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, KJ revealed that he wasn’t actually the person to come up with the concept: “Casey came up with the idea. We were both in my trailer and he said, 'take your shirt off, jump on that chair and let me snap a shot.'"

Both the birthday and my gift. My little muse, have a good day my love.

For his part, Casey admitted that he can pretty much tell KJ what to do and he’ll do it: "It was just like that and he followed my orders, as he always does,” he confirmed.

At the time, IRL Jughead himself dropped the comment "bReAK tHe InTeRnET" beneath the snap, while Camila Mendes joined in on the drama with a bunch of heart-eyes emojis.

Both the birthday and the gift. My little muse, happy birthday my love.

This isn’t the first time KJ has trolled his co-star, with the actor jokingly making comparisons between his and Cole’s physical appearances at seventeen. 

Name a more iconic cast. Tweet us your thoughts on this @MTVUK. 

