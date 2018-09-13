Riverdale

Riverdale’s KJ Apa Recreated Cole Sprouse’s Topless Photo Of Lili Reinhart And It’s Sensational

A 10/10 roasting.

Sunday, September 16, 2018 - 10:13

Unless you’ve been living under a rock recently, you’ll know that Cole Sprouse has officially confirmed his relationship status by sharing a topless photo of Lili Reinhart on her 22nd birthday.

While most Bughead shippers have spent the past few days in a state of bliss, the Riverdale cast have instead been cooking up new and creative ways to roast the couple (and their gushing Instagram post) online.

Both the birthday and the gift. My little muse, happy birthday my love.

Roll up, KJ Apa and Casey Cott. The duo decided that what the world really needs rn is another shirtless photo of Archie Andrews and organised an entire photoshoot in order to mimick Lili’s very naked snap.

With the 21-year-old gazing into the mirror as he copied the original pose, co-star Casey posted a caption that is almost exactly what Cole penned for Lili: “Both the birthday and my gift. My little muse, have a good day my love,” he joked.

Both the birthday and my gift. My little muse, have a good day my love.

It turns out that both Cole and Lili were cool with being trolled in front of the entire world, with the latter posting: "Show me those nips" beneath the image, while the former left a love-heart emoji beneath the post alongside the comment: “bReAk tHe InTeRnET.”

Instagram

Fans were also loving the interaction, with one person responding: “Omg I haven’t laughed so much in years” and another adding that life has now well and truly peaked: “This is the best thing that’s ever happened to me.” 

Same, tbh. Now the countdown commences for whatever Cole and Lili have up their sleeves as payback. 

