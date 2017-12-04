Exclusive: Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart And Cole Sprouse Talk Life Changing Casting And What's In Store For Jughead

Ever since Riverdale entered our lives it’s safe to say we’ve become increasingly obsessed with the cast, not only because they’re ridiculously talented actors but also because they’ve always come across just so damn nice.

So when we got the chance to sit down and have a chat with them recently (in Pop’s Diner, no less) we thought it’d be rude not to ask them what their co-stars are really like, and what’s to come for the rest of season two.

And whether it was the moment Cole Sprouse gushed about how lucky he was to have such great off screen relationships with his new best friends, or when Lili Reinhart opened up about much her life has changed since getting her starring role, it’s safe to say these might just be the nicest bunch of people we’ve ever met.

So go ahead and check out everything we found out about all things Riverdale, including what’s to come for Jughead (spoiler alert: a rollercoaster of emotions)…

Lili Reinhart can’t believe her luck with her co-stars…

Chatting about how the show has changed her life, she explained: “I have a whole new family. When I joined the show I knew that I was going to get along with these people and they’d be my co-stars, but I didn’t expect them to be my best friends, which they are.”

Cole Sprouse on the importance of a loving cast…

“I think what this cast has taught me specifically is that the compatibility of cast members lends itself tremendously to the show. And the kind of interpersonal relationships we have with one another off screen, that kind of chemistry really reads to an audience and is enjoyable to watch," he said.

Cami Mendes reveals how she deals with the trolls…

Cami ignored Cole’s advice of not reading anything online and took it upon herself to learn the hard way: “Now that I’ve heard the worst, what could you say that’s going to surprise me?” Well, she’s got a point.

Madelaine Petsch has a chilling prediction for the rest of season two…

“There’s a lot more blood, there is a love interest for Cheryl and there’s a lot more backstory with her mum’s relationship. There’s also a lot more chaos that she instils, naturally,” she explained.

Betty and Veronica’s relationship is a breath of fresh air for Lili…

On the importance of strong female friendships, Lili said: “It’s nice to see in a young setting with young women being friends and being supportive, it’s wonderful, it’s encouraging. And I feel like you don’t really have that strong friendship between women at such a young age present itself in the media."

Cole tries to list the ways the show has changed his life…

“Obviously it’s changed my life because people have started calling me a different name, which is interesting,” he began, before adding a line that all but made us shed a tear: “I think it’s made me happy and that’s the most important one.”

Cami might just have the best outlook on her career out of everyone…

“I just keep going forward and also don’t take anything for granted. You never know what’s going to happen in the future, like this show could disappear.” It could, but we reckon it’ll be around for a long time.

Jughead has a rocky road ahead, sob…

Cole explained that Jughead is about to go through a whole lot more: “He’s an angry kid, he’s a super aggressive kid and throughout the season he makes some really, really poor and violent decisions.”

New episodes of Riverdale are available weekly on Netflix every Thursday.