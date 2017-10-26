Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart Has Bad News For Betty And Archie Shippers

Lili Reinhart just gave us a lot to think about when it comes to Betty Cooper and Archie Andrews’ future together, and honestly we might need to take a few days to mull it all over.

In a new interview with TV Line, Lili opened up about how she’s not so sure about Archie’s commitment to his current girlfriend Veronica.

"I definitely think Archie has some commitment issues. He has a wandering eye, you know?” she said, adding that while her character and Arch have a "deep love" which goes all the way back to their childhood, she’s not sure that it’s "necessarily romantic.”

And as if that didn’t already feel like the final nail in the Betty and Archie love coffin, she went ahead and added: "I don't think Betty has feelings for Archie anymore.”

NOOO. Okay so while we are obsessed with Bughead, we admit that there was always a small sliver of hope that things would come full circle at some point

Betty may have been into Archie in season one, but that has all changed now.

Though she didn’t end the interview without giving us a little season two spoiler, explaining that literally anything could happen at this point.

“We’re treating this season very much like a dark thriller,” she said. “Even when we’re all having conversations as a friend group in the student lounge, or at Pop’s, there’s kind of an air of doom and gloom hanging over our heads.”

But is Betty going to be okay?! “I think Betty’s safe. But you never know," she said. "Something could happen to any of us.”

CHILLING.