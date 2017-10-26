Riverdale

Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart Has Bad News For Betty And Archie Shippers

The actress thinks Betty might just be over the whole thing...

Thursday, October 26, 2017 - 10:43

Lili Reinhart just gave us a lot to think about when it comes to Betty Cooper and Archie Andrews’ future together, and honestly we might need to take a few days to mull it all over. 

In a new interview with TV Line, Lili opened up about how she’s not so sure about Archie’s commitment to his current girlfriend Veronica.

Watch! All of the latest celeb news you need to catch up on right now >>>

"I definitely think Archie has some commitment issues. He has a wandering eye, you know?” she said, adding that while her character and Arch have a "deep love" which goes all the way back to their childhood, she’s not sure that it’s "necessarily romantic.”

And as if that didn’t already feel like the final nail in the Betty and Archie love coffin, she went ahead and added: "I don't think Betty has feelings for Archie anymore.”

NOOO. Okay so while we are obsessed with Bughead, we admit that there was always a small sliver of hope that things would come full circle at some point 

Betty may have been into Archie in season one, but that has all changed now.

Though she didn’t end the interview without giving us a little season two spoiler, explaining that literally anything could happen at this point.

“We’re treating this season very much like a dark thriller,” she said. “Even when we’re all having conversations as a friend group in the student lounge, or at Pop’s, there’s kind of an air of doom and gloom hanging over our heads.” 

But is Betty going to be okay?! “I think Betty’s safe. But you never know," she said. "Something could happen to any of us.”

CHILLING.

Latest News

2017 EMA Performers and Presenters

2017 EMA: Liam Payne, Travis Scott, French Montana, Clean Bandit To Perform!

Single AF Spoiler Video: Marnie Simpson Finds Casey Johnson 'Very Sexy' After The Bold Singer Sabotages Her First Mexico Date

Olivia Attwood To Take Pregnancy Test Amid Fears She's Pregnant With Chris Hughes' Baby

Demi Lovato x JBL &#039;Tell Me You Love Me&#039; Pop Up Event In New York

Demi Lovato Teases 'Major Announcement' on Social Media

Eminem performing at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards

Eminem Announces New Album 'Revival' With Fake Drug Campaign

15 Products You'll Find In Zoella's Autumn/Winter Makeup Bag

Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart Has Bad News For Betty And Archie Shippers

The Best Ankle Boots To Get On Your Feet ASAP For Winter

Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson's Baby's Gender 'Confirmed'

Emma Stone's New Boyfriend Is Reportedly This Saturday Night Live Writer

Selena Gomez &amp; Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez Reveals That She's a 'Major Fan' of Taylor Swift's New Album

Chrissy Teigen Reveals What It’s Really Like To Be Her Assistant With Hilarious Screenshots

Towie

16 times Towie episode 14 got us in the guts

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Releases Epic Marshmello Collaboration 'Wolves'

Marnie Simpson Has A Warning For Trolls After 'Dipsh*t' Fan Tries To Go In On Her

Zara Larsson

Zara Larsson Proves That She's a Popstar to Be Reckoned With on Her First UK Tour

9 Of The Most Shocking Celebrity Love Squares EVER

Chloe Ferry Puts Eye-Popping Cleavage On Display In Seriously Low-Cut Dress

charlotte_voiceover.jpg

Fans Are Calling For Charlotte Crosby To Appear On The Next Series Of Single AF After Her ‘Hilarious’ Voiceover

101 Celebrity Halloween Costumes You'll Want To Copy Instantly

More From Riverdale

Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart Has Bad News For Betty And Archie Shippers

Riverdale’s KJ Apa Explains Why Archie Is So Bad At Music

Lili Reinhart Dishes On What It’s Really Like To Kiss Cole Sprouse On Riverdale

Riverdale 'Nighthawks' Recap: Jughead Jones Should Wear An Apron 24/7

Riverdale’s Charles Melton Was Rinsed By His Dad When He Got The Part Of Reggie

Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart Has A Hidden Talent For Special FX Halloween Makeup

Did You Miss This Potential Clue At The End Of Riverdale's Season 2 Premiere?

Riverdale&#039;s KJ Apa reveals he&#039;s never had a girlfriend

Riverdale's KJ Apa Has Never Had A Girlfriend And We Volunteer As Tribute

Lili Reinhart Would Quite Like Everyone To Stop Criticising Her Eyebrows

Cole Sprouse Has Shut Down Any Hope That Dylan Might Join Riverdale

Riverdale ‘A Kiss Before Dying’: 5 Moments We Seriously Need To Discuss

Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart Had To Choose Between Zack And Cody And Things Got Intense

Trending Articles

Chloe Ferry Puts Eye-Popping Cleavage On Display In Seriously Low-Cut Dress

The Geordie Shore Cast Rally Around Charlotte Crosby As They Head On Wild Night Out

Charlotte Crosby Accuses Stephen Bear Of 'Cheating On Her' As Couple Confirm Their Split

Reality Stars With Seriously Shocking Surgery Complications

Holly Hagan Posted The Peachiest Shot Of Her Bum Purely Because 'It Looks Good'

The One Thing Marnie Simpson Fears Casey Johnson Might Break Up With Her About

Marnie Simpson Has A Warning For Trolls After 'Dipsh*t' Fan Tries To Go In On Her

Kris Jenner Has Apparently Confirmed Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancy

Sam Smith Confirms He's Dating 13 Reasons Why Actor Brandon Flynn

Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson's Baby's Gender 'Confirmed'

Casey Johnson Recalls Dramatic Moment He Came Face-To-Face With Marnie Simpson's Ex, Lewis Bloor

Harry Styles and Niall Horan of One Direction perform onstage during 102.7 KIIS FMs Jingle Ball 2015 Presented by Capital One in LA in 2015

Niall Horan and Harry Styles Had A "Beautiful" Reunion Last Night