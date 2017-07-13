Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart Hints At Darker Season 2 As Lucy Hale Eyes Up Role

Now that we’ve finished season 1 of Riverdale and have to wait a whole three months for season 2, it’s fair to say we’re holding on to any and all hints as to what’s to come that we can get.

So when Lili Reinhart aka Betty Cooper shared a really quite dark comic drawing of Betty and Jughead, we took that as a sign of the future.

👀 👀 A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on Jul 16, 2017 at 1:58pm PDT

In the pic Jughead can be seen lying on the ground with glass sticking out of his arms, seemingly having just been thrown through a window. Betty is stood behind him looking all creepy, as Jughead says, “Betty” and “Think about this, man.”

Taken from the Jughead: the Hunger series, these stories follow his “dark legacy” and “insatiable appetite” which are explained by him being a werewolf.

Um wait, is this now Teen Wolf?!

While in other Riverdale related news, PLL’s Lucy Hale has been eyeing up a role after commenting on Madelaine Petsch’s Instagram.

The actress simply said that she wishes she was there with them, to which Madelaine responded: "We shall recreate when you're here."

And thus began the rumours suggesting she’s landed a role on yet another show. So watch this space!

