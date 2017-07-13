Riverdale

Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart Hints At Darker Season 2 As Lucy Hale Eyes Up Role

Lili's latest Insta snap has fans wondering if things are about to get a whole lot more sinister.

Lucy Bacon
Tuesday, July 18, 2017 - 10:34

Now that we’ve finished season 1 of Riverdale and have to wait a whole three months for season 2, it’s fair to say we’re holding on to any and all hints as to what’s to come that we can get.

So when Lili Reinhart aka Betty Cooper shared a really quite dark comic drawing of Betty and Jughead, we took that as a sign of the future.

👀

👀

A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on

In the pic Jughead can be seen lying on the ground with glass sticking out of his arms, seemingly having just been thrown through a window. Betty is stood behind him looking all creepy, as Jughead says, “Betty” and “Think about this, man.”

Taken from the Jughead: the Hunger series, these stories follow his “dark legacy” and “insatiable appetite” which are explained by him being a werewolf. 

Um wait, is this now Teen Wolf?!

While in other Riverdale related news, PLL’s Lucy Hale has been eyeing up a role after commenting on Madelaine Petsch’s Instagram.

put your leg up on my hip, when you dip I dip we dip

put your leg up on my hip, when you dip I dip we dip

A post shared by Madelaine Petsch (@madelame) on

The actress simply said that she wishes she was there with them, to which Madelaine responded: "We shall recreate when you're here."

And thus began the rumours suggesting she’s landed a role on yet another show. So watch this space!

