Riverdale's Lili Reinhart Hits Out At People Pitting Her Against A Victoria's Secret Model

Lili Reinhart has a powerful message to share about so-called fans pitting her body against that of Victoria’s Secret model, Taylor Hill.

The Riverdale actress – who plays Betty Cooper in the CW series – filmed scenes in the mid-season finale of the show in which her character takes part in a pole dance while wearing black lingerie.

People on social-media have since screengrabbed the moment and positioned it directly next to a shot of Taylor Hill wearing a similar outfit. The captions invite users to vote on which woman looks better in the image.

This hasn’t escaped the attention of Lili, who took to her Tumblr page to call out the “hypocritical” nature of bodyshamers.

"It’s been pretty hard to avoid," Lili wrote. "And I think it’s time I finally said something about it. It’s disappointing. This photo is being posted by fan accounts. The same fan accounts who love to talk about the amazing female friendships on the show, girl power, Veronica’s inspiring feminism, body positivity, etc. And that is the most hypocritical shit I’ve ever seen.

"This is a poll. A competition. A comparison of two bodies. It’s a feeding ground for comments of judgement and negativity – “Betty is fat” “that’s not flattering” “the model looks way better.” It is a perfect way to fuel this delusional idea that it’s still okay to put women on a pedestal and compare them.

"I do not have that model’s body. I’m fully aware of this. I don’t have a thigh gap.. a 24 inch waist.. toned arms or abs."

After pointing out that the people behind the posts have their own insecurities to deal with, Lili added: “This is why we have eating disorders. This is why young teens are suicidal about their body image.

“This is why people have body dysmorphic disorder. This is why there aren’t nearly enough plus size models in the industry. I hope that makes you reconsider the next time you feel the need to comment on another woman’s weight or figure.”

Well said.