Riverdale's Lili Reinhart Opens Up About The Worst Panic Attack Of Her Life

Lili Reinhart has opened up about her mental health after revealing that a pretty tough battle with anxiety nearly cost her the role of Betty Cooper in Riverdale.

The actress has come clean about how long it took for her to nab the role, saying that she was initially turned down for the part of Betty after sending in an audition tape for producers.

"I got my first audition for the show during that period of my life when I was rebuilding myself, and in between meds," she told W magazine. "I went on a medicine that gave me the worst mood swings — I felt like a monster.

"I sent it in, and wasn’t the girl. It doesn’t surprise me, because I was in a s**t place when I taped that," she confessed.

As we all know, Lili eventually *was* offered the part of Betty - but only after producers called her in for a face-to-face audition, and only after she realised how much she wanted the role.

"I auditioned in person with a fresh take, and a fire under my a** that I hadn’t had before," she said. "I felt so close, and I had been so close to so many things before, that I didn’t want to let this one slip through."

Lili then got candid about the moment she experienced the "worst" panic attack of her life.

While she was still trying to pay the bills with a restaurant job at Universal City Walk, Lili came clean about the time she couldn't find any of the work clothes she needed in store.

"I threw up in my Uber because, one, I was carsick, and two, I was having a panic attack. I get home, lock the door in my room, immediately Skype my mom and said, "Mom, I’m not okay."

She added: "I had to get a brown paper bag and breathe into it, which felt so dramatic, but I really could not breathe."

This comes after Lili took to social-media on World Suicide Prevention day to share a powerful message about mental-health. She pointed out: "Asking for help is the first step. You are more precious to this world than you'll ever know."



