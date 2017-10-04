Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart Says Bughead Have Serious Romeo And Juliet Vibes In Season Two

Lili Reinhart has been busy promoting Riverdale season two this week, so yes we have some really quite juicy new info for you.

Chatting during a recent trip to MTV’s TRL, the actress explained that her character Betty is about to go through some serious teenage turmoil with her relationship with Jughead.

After show runner Robert Aguirre-Sacasa explained that it’s "almost like every force in the universe is out to pry Bughead apart” Lili treated fans to a little bit more of an explanation.

"They're kind of, season 2, Facebook 'it's complicated' status,” she said.

“They're on different sides. Jughead is on the south side, she's on the north side, and it's kind of like a little Romeo and Juliet situation between the two of them."

Lili Reinhart has likened her and Jughead's relationship to Romeo and Juliet's.

Um but we all know how that love story ended, and we’d quite like Bughead to steer clear of anything remotely similar.

But wait, she also hinted that more people are going to get hurt in that terrifying diner, adding: “It's kind of nicknamed the 'death diner' because in season two because of what happened to Fred, we pick up right where we left off, second after Fred gets shot."

We just want everyone to be happy and live on rainbows, is that too much to ask?!

Riverdale returns to Netflix on October 12.