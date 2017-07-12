Riverdale

Riverdale’s New ‘Reggie’ Charles Melton And KJ Apa Already Have An Incredible Bromance Going On

We're still equally as obsessed with original Reggie Ross Butler, but Charles does have a really quite great Insta feed atm...

Lucy Bacon
Monday, July 31, 2017 - 16:29

He’s only been part of the cast for a few months, but already Charles Melton is one of the gang and fast becoming KJ Apa’s new BFF. Sorry Jughead.

But how do we know this? Well because we stalk his Instagram on a daily basis, of course! In a totally non creepy way, might we add.

Yep, because everyone in that show has genes that mean they’re all really very pretty, Charles’ Insta now looks like some sort of Riverdale yearbook.

Here he is after a super sweaty workout with bro KJ…

Winded

Winded

A post shared by Charles Melton (@_melton_) on

And here is again... after a workout... with KJ…

🇼🇸🇰🇷

🇼🇸🇰🇷

A post shared by Charles Melton (@_melton_) on

Did we mention that they like to workout together?

Beastmode

Beastmode

A post shared by Charles Melton (@_melton_) on

Oh but they also do brunch, you know to fuel all those workouts…

Brokeback mountains

Brokeback mountains

A post shared by Charles Melton (@_melton_) on

Don’t worry, they still manage to find ways to prank each other, because that’s where they’re at in their relationship rn…

Payback is coming

Payback is coming

A post shared by Charles Melton (@_melton_) on

An easy way to lure a kiwi #tooEasy

An easy way to lure a kiwi #tooEasy

A post shared by Charles Melton (@_melton_) on

But a sign of their true friendship came when KJ uploaded a pic of Charles which would of looked too vein to post on is own account...

The man

The man

A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on

Sorry no this is actually the best one, because it invovles Cami Mendes and pizza...

Domino's Resort 2017 Collection

Domino's Resort 2017 Collection

A post shared by Camila Mendes (@camimendes) on

Keep the BFF snaps coming, Charles. Thanks!

