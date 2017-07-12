Riverdale’s New ‘Reggie’ Charles Melton And KJ Apa Already Have An Incredible Bromance Going On

He’s only been part of the cast for a few months, but already Charles Melton is one of the gang and fast becoming KJ Apa’s new BFF. Sorry Jughead.

But how do we know this? Well because we stalk his Instagram on a daily basis, of course! In a totally non creepy way, might we add.

Yep, because everyone in that show has genes that mean they’re all really very pretty, Charles’ Insta now looks like some sort of Riverdale yearbook.

Here he is after a super sweaty workout with bro KJ…

Winded Winded A post shared by Charles Melton (@_melton_) on Jul 11, 2017 at 5:46pm PDT

And here is again... after a workout... with KJ…

🇼🇸🇰🇷 🇼🇸🇰🇷 A post shared by Charles Melton (@_melton_) on Jul 23, 2017 at 5:03pm PDT

Did we mention that they like to workout together?

Beastmode Beastmode A post shared by Charles Melton (@_melton_) on Jul 23, 2017 at 7:42pm PDT

Oh but they also do brunch, you know to fuel all those workouts…

Brokeback mountains Brokeback mountains A post shared by Charles Melton (@_melton_) on Jul 27, 2017 at 1:34pm PDT

Don’t worry, they still manage to find ways to prank each other, because that’s where they’re at in their relationship rn…

Payback is coming Payback is coming A post shared by Charles Melton (@_melton_) on Jul 14, 2017 at 5:17am PDT

But a sign of their true friendship came when KJ uploaded a pic of Charles which would of looked too vein to post on is own account...

The man The man A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on Jul 30, 2017 at 1:28am PDT

Sorry no this is actually the best one, because it invovles Cami Mendes and pizza...

Domino's Resort 2017 Collection Domino's Resort 2017 Collection A post shared by Camila Mendes (@camimendes) on Jul 29, 2017 at 2:20pm PDT

Keep the BFF snaps coming, Charles. Thanks!

