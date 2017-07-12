Riverdale’s New ‘Reggie’ Charles Melton And KJ Apa Already Have An Incredible Bromance Going On
We're still equally as obsessed with original Reggie Ross Butler, but Charles does have a really quite great Insta feed atm...
Monday, July 31, 2017 - 16:29
He’s only been part of the cast for a few months, but already Charles Melton is one of the gang and fast becoming KJ Apa’s new BFF. Sorry Jughead.
But how do we know this? Well because we stalk his Instagram on a daily basis, of course! In a totally non creepy way, might we add.
Yep, because everyone in that show has genes that mean they’re all really very pretty, Charles’ Insta now looks like some sort of Riverdale yearbook.
Here he is after a super sweaty workout with bro KJ…
And here is again... after a workout... with KJ…
Did we mention that they like to workout together?
Oh but they also do brunch, you know to fuel all those workouts…
Don’t worry, they still manage to find ways to prank each other, because that’s where they’re at in their relationship rn…
But a sign of their true friendship came when KJ uploaded a pic of Charles which would of looked too vein to post on is own account...
Sorry no this is actually the best one, because it invovles Cami Mendes and pizza...
Keep the BFF snaps coming, Charles. Thanks!
