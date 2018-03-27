Riverdale

The Awkward Moment A Riverdale Fan Asked Cole Sprouse If He’s Dating Lili Reinhart

Prepare to cringe.

Tuesday, March 27, 2018 - 10:17

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll have heard rumours that Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse have a romantic connection IRL as well as onscreen. 

Shippers of Bughead have been searching for rock-solid evidence on these two for months but keep coming up short when both of them manage to sidestep questions about their private life. 

Let's get checking out KJ Apa playing a round of Never Have I Ever... 

That all changed on Sunday, when the CW cast attended PaleyFest in L.A where members of the audience were invited to a Q&A about the hit series. Cue one brave fan asking for clarification about their romantic status.

“So, Cole and Lili, there’s been a lot of rumors of you guys dating. Are you dating?” someone questioned. 

Getty

While the rest of the panel shifted in their seats and basically looked uncomfortable AF, Cole bought himself a tiny bit of time by firing back: “Was that a question or statement? Because you’re right.”

The fan asked her question again, and this time the 25-year-old pulled the microphone attached to his jacket closer to his mouth and responded: “No comment.”

If you listen carefully you can hear Madelaine Petsch (AKA Cheryl Blossom) pointing out that the question was “inappropriate” while Lili Reinhart proved that silence is golden by refusing to say a single word. 

Ask The Riverdale Cast | "Are You And Lili Reinhart Dating?"

This isn’t the first time the duo have avoided discussing the romance rumours. In an interview with People, Cole said that the speculation was both “offensive” and “flattering” and pointed out that keeping a relationship private makes it 10x sexier. 

So, it sounds like this is the closest we'll get to confirmation. 

