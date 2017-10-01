Riverdale

The Latest Riverdale Photo Gives Fans The First Look At A Brand New Character

But how will this impact on Bughead?

Sunday, October 1, 2017 - 13:55

Bughead shippers have been left in literal turmoil after a shiny new character called Toni Topaz is set to make her entrance on Riverdale and potentially cause a bit of trouble.

Let's all get checking out KJ Apa revealing a bunch of dark spoilers from Series Two of the show...

With everyone being on the edge of their seats for Season 2 of the CW programme, the Twitter account @ArchieComics decided to give us all a sneak peak at the person we're a tad worried about.

Oh, and check out that Southside Serpents jacket. Seems ominous.

Actor Vanessa Morgan will be taking on the role of the character, and has already confirmed to Bustle that she'll be bringing a slice of drama to the show.

"My character is badass, and Jughead is the son of the King Serpent... why wouldn't I [welcome] him?" she hinted/warned/threatened.

Gulps.

This comes as Riverdale's showrunner told Entertainment Tonight that the relationship between Jughead and Betty might hit a few bumps in the road this series.

"Bughead is pretty strong, and pretty undeniable, and pretty epic, but you know even the most epic of romances has trouble – and trouble often comes as a third party," Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said.

CW

What with that seriously dark trailer still playing in our minds before we go to sleep at night, it sounds like we're in for a pretty dramatic viewing experience on October 11th. 

 

 

 

