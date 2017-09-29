The New Riverdale Trailer Has Been Released And It's Seriously Dark

The latest trailer for the second season of Riverdale has landed and it already has us worrying about Archie and Jughead more than we were emotionally prepared for.

Let's all get checking out KJ Apa opening up about the dark moments we can expect from series two...

Fans of the show will know that the cliffhanger of the first series ended with us not knowing if Fred Andrews had survived that brutal gunshot in Pop's Diner. And it seems as though the drama isn't about to let up.

CW

All in all, the thirty-second clip titled 'Back Again' shows our favourite characters in a dark mood. From Jughead wandering around in the dark with a baseball bat, to Archie calling his mum for help, it looks like we're all in for an emotional ~experience~.

Want another clue about the direction this series is headed in? The audio-track playing on the back of the visuals is a rendition of 'I'm Confessin (That I Love You)' which could be a hint about what we should expect from this lot. Oh, and things are about to get steamy for Archie and Veronica.

Riverdale makes it's grand return on October 11th, so we don't even have that long until Jughead steals out heart all over again in that dashing beanie.

