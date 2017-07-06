Riverdale

These Photos Will Get You Seriously Excited For Riverdale Season Two

Either that or you'll just be annoyed that it's still not out yet...

Monday, August 21, 2017 - 17:35

Now that our every waking thought is solely based on how many days are left until Riverdale season two begins, we’ve discovered that the only thing to get us through is as many cast pics as possible.

Whether it’s KJ and the gang having massive lols together or just a throwback to filming, we’re taking everything we can get right now.

Watch! KJ Apa chats to us about the funniest behind the scenes moments on set >>>

So here are as many Instagram pics from the cast themselves that we could find, enjoy!

We’re delighted that there’ll be more of Jughead wearing a white vest (but also what’s happened to his hand)…

Chillin

Chillin



As well as this guy aka Charles Melton joining the cast…

The man

The man



Not forgetting this beautiful face being on set…

Quiet on set

Quiet on set



Though it’s mostly this shower scene we’re intrigued by…

First ep of riverdale season 2 is wrapped up. directed by the legend @robseidenglanz who is an epic director, but more importantly, an epic human being. One of the narliest weeks of shooting I've done in a wee while, can't wait for you guys to see what we're doing with Season2!! 1 in the bank!! 21 left to go. #deehaa haha u know what's up when u get into your trailer in the morning and the only wardrobe you have is a pair of skin* coloured jocks.

Plus whatever this romance might turn into…

"girl with a skinny legend" by @lilireinhart

"girl with a skinny legend" by @lilireinhart



But thankfully there’ll be more incredible cheer scenes…

vixens 💕

vixens 💕



And these two being the best of friends…

A Renaissance kind of love.

A Renaissance kind of love.



As well as these guys...

Happy b day u old man! Half 50!!

Happy b day u old man! Half 50!!



But our fingers are crossed that Jughead also knows how to pull this face…

Headed home to Vancouver with the fam. Can't wait to get back to work. Missing @madelame @kjapa and @iamamurray featuring our fellow CW pal @echokells

Perhaps he could even teach it to Veronica’s ex-boyfriend, Graham Phillips off of The Good Wife…

bringing back the sneaky pocket square... or was it ever out #welcometoriverdale

bringing back the sneaky pocket square... or was it ever out #welcometoriverdale



And just to add to the excitement of it all here’s the latest trailer, which we are definitely not watching every day >>>

Riverdale Season 2 "Desperate Times" Promo (HD)

