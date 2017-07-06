These Photos Will Get You Seriously Excited For Riverdale Season Two

Now that our every waking thought is solely based on how many days are left until Riverdale season two begins, we’ve discovered that the only thing to get us through is as many cast pics as possible.

Whether it’s KJ and the gang having massive lols together or just a throwback to filming, we’re taking everything we can get right now.

Watch! KJ Apa chats to us about the funniest behind the scenes moments on set >>>

So here are as many Instagram pics from the cast themselves that we could find, enjoy!

We’re delighted that there’ll be more of Jughead wearing a white vest (but also what’s happened to his hand)…

Chillin Chillin A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on Aug 16, 2017 at 10:31pm PDT

As well as this guy aka Charles Melton joining the cast…

The man The man A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on Jul 30, 2017 at 1:28am PDT

Not forgetting this beautiful face being on set…

Quiet on set Quiet on set A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on Jul 21, 2017 at 2:38pm PDT

Though it’s mostly this shower scene we’re intrigued by…

Plus whatever this romance might turn into…

But thankfully there’ll be more incredible cheer scenes…

vixens 💕 vixens 💕 A post shared by Camila Mendes (@camimendes) on Jul 12, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

And these two being the best of friends…

A Renaissance kind of love. A Renaissance kind of love. A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on Jul 18, 2017 at 1:11pm PDT

As well as these guys...

But our fingers are crossed that Jughead also knows how to pull this face…

Perhaps he could even teach it to Veronica’s ex-boyfriend, Graham Phillips off of The Good Wife…

And just to add to the excitement of it all here’s the latest trailer, which we are definitely not watching every day >>>