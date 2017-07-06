These Photos Will Get You Seriously Excited For Riverdale Season Two
Either that or you'll just be annoyed that it's still not out yet...
Monday, August 21, 2017 - 17:35
Now that our every waking thought is solely based on how many days are left until Riverdale season two begins, we’ve discovered that the only thing to get us through is as many cast pics as possible.
Whether it’s KJ and the gang having massive lols together or just a throwback to filming, we’re taking everything we can get right now.
Watch! KJ Apa chats to us about the funniest behind the scenes moments on set >>>
So here are as many Instagram pics from the cast themselves that we could find, enjoy!
We’re delighted that there’ll be more of Jughead wearing a white vest (but also what’s happened to his hand)…
As well as this guy aka Charles Melton joining the cast…
Not forgetting this beautiful face being on set…
Though it’s mostly this shower scene we’re intrigued by…
Plus whatever this romance might turn into…
But thankfully there’ll be more incredible cheer scenes…
And these two being the best of friends…
As well as these guys...
But our fingers are crossed that Jughead also knows how to pull this face…
Perhaps he could even teach it to Veronica’s ex-boyfriend, Graham Phillips off of The Good Wife…
And just to add to the excitement of it all here’s the latest trailer, which we are definitely not watching every day >>>
