Riverdale

These Two Actors Have Announced That They’re Leaving Riverdale For Good

It's the end of an era

Monday, February 24, 2020 - 09:39

Skeet Ulrich and Marisol Nichols have both announced that they’re quitting Riverdale.

Fans of the CW show will know that Skeet plays Jughead’s dad, FP Jones, while Marisol plays Veronica’s mum, Hermione Lodge. The pair will both make an exit from the series at the end of the fourth season. 

Getty

Skeet told TV Line about his decision to leave the show: “I’m incredibly grateful for the friendships I’ve made on Riverdale, and I will miss seeing everyone on a daily basis. 

He added: “I’m proud to have been part of such a talented group of people, in front of the camera and behind. But I’ve decided that it’s time for me to move on to explore other creative opportunities.”

Getty

Marisol told the same publication: “I had an incredible time bringing Hermione Lodge to life and working with my amazing cast, who became family. We had so many wonderful times together during the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. 

She continued: “We really do have the best fans ever. I am looking forward to the next chapter and am excited about the future.”

Tumblr

Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed their exits to E! News.

"Part of life in Riverdale — and part of growing up — is saying goodbye to people," he said in a statement. "I'm grateful to Skeet and Marisol for their incredible work on the show these last four years.

“We all wish them well on their future endeavors. F.P. and Hermione will never be far from our hearts. And, of course, they're always welcome back in Riverdale."

 

