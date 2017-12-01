Trader Joe's Insist Their Jingle Jangle Product Isn't The Drug From Riverdale

Anyone who's even dipped into Riverdale will know that a drug called Jingle Jangle is gaining all kinds of notorious popularity within the halls of Southside High.

That's why fans of the show were left scratching their heads when the product from the CW series seemed to have slipped off the pages of the script and into actual reality.

Let's all get checking out KJ Apa discussing the dark details of Riverdale Series 2...

In a case of complete coincidence, Trader Joe's are currently marketing a Christmas product by the name of 'Jingle Jangle' that they're naturally super keen to disassociate from the drug on the show.

The product is actually a holiday-themed trail mix that includes chocolated-covered pretzels, caramel corn, and peanut-butter cups, and is obviously a world away from the illegal highs of JJ. Phew.

CW

A representative from Trader Joe's has been forced to clarify that they're not putting class A substances on their shelves. “It’s just a fun name that plays off of sleigh bells referenced in Christmas carols since it is a holiday item,

As for the inspiration behind the name: “It’s also a fun way to describe the sound customers might hear when they give the tin can a shake.”

Trader Joe's

The same representative explained that Jingle Jangle (the non-drug version) has been on sale at the store for years, and has absolutely no connection to its Riverdale namesake.

On the plus side, this is actually a pretty quirky stocking-filler to purchase for any fans of the show. Case closed.