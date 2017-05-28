Riverdale

Your Tweets Could Affect What Happens In Season 2 Of Riverdale

Sunday, May 28, 2017 - 11:06

Riverdale may have left viewers guessing what will happen next with its dramatic season 1 cliffhanger ending.

However it seems fans might actually have the power to decide the future of the show – as social media is influencing how the writers tackle season 2.

Getty
Camila Mendes – who plays Veronica Lodge on the hit CW show – explains twitter is shaping the future of Archie Andrews and the other students of Riverdale High.

"With things like Twitter, we can touch base and see what they like and what they don’t like," she told Entertainment Weekly.

"So I think going into season 2 we really know what people are interested in. Now that we’ve put it out there in the world, we can expand on it and go darker and deeper," she continued.

Getty
She also said that her charcter and KJ Apa’s Archie will see their relationship develop further in season 2 after (SPOILER ALERT!) his dad was shot by a masked gunman in the season 1 final.

“Archie’s going to be going through this really traumatic experience and Veronica’s going to have to be there to help with that burden," she said.

Want to relive some shocking reality romance moments? Check out The Most Outrageously Shocking Reality Show Hook Ups EVER...

Latest News

Charlotte Crosby says Stephen Bear is lying about his willy

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Charlotte Crosby Reveals Stephen Bear Has Been Telling Lies About His Willy

Emma Watson Should Get An Oscar For Filming Beauty And The Beast With Dan Stevens In A CGI Suit

Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Romance With The Weeknd (And It Is Too Cute)

Love Island's Cara De La Hoyde Hits Back At Pregnancy Body Shamers

Mac Miller Cancels Memorial Day Weekend Concerts To Support Girlfriend Ariana Grande

Selena Gomez Has Teased Some 13 Reasons Why Season 2 Details

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Just Shared Some Hot Bathroom And Bedroom Selfies

Ferne McCann Shows Off Her Teeny Baby Bump In Bright Orange Outfit

Your Tweets Could Affect What Happens In Season 2 Of Riverdale

Your Tweets Could Affect What Happens In Season 2 Of Riverdale

An open letter to Ariana Grande from a father has gone viral

A Father’s Letter To Ariana Grande In The Wake Of The Manchester Attack Is Going Viral

Scarlett Moffatt keeps it real with hilarious sun bathing selfie

Scarlett Moffatt’s Sweaty Sunburnt Selfie Is So Relatable

Model/blogger Alexis Ren gets real about her past eating issues

Instagram Blogger Alexis Ren Opens Up About Her Eating Disorder

The 13 Reasons Why actress has advice for anyone feeling stressed by exams

13 Reasons Why’s Katherine Langford Has Some Good Advice If You’re Stressed About Exams

iam Payne Reveals How He Told Cheryl He Liked Her And She Went Bright Red Over His Crush

Liam Payne Reveals How He Told Cheryl He Liked Her: ‘She Turned Bright Red’

Sophie Kasaei defends Gary Beadle and calls his ex &#039;snaky&#039; for calling him a cheater

Sophie Kasaei Brands Emma McVey ‘Snaky’ For Calling Gary Beadle A Cheater

Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian announced make up collab with a sexy photoshoot

Kylie Jenner And Khloe Kardashian Announce Makeup Collaboration With Sexy Photoshoot

Charlotte Crosby shares her fitness journey at Alps bootcamp

Charlotte Crosby Shares Her Summer Fitness Secret

Ariana Grande Planning Return To Manchester For Benefit Concert

Ariana Grande - One Last Time - Music Video

Ariana Grande’s ‘One Last Time’ Reaches New Chart High Following Manchester Attack

More From Riverdale

Celebrity

Your Tweets Could Affect What Happens In Season 2 Of Riverdale

Celebrity

Your Tweets Could Affect What Happens In Season 2 Of Riverdale

TV Shows

Riverdale Have Cast Their New Reggie And He’s An Absolute Babe

Celebrity

This Video Of Riverdale’s Cole Sprouse And KJ Apa Giving Each Other Compliments Is Life Changing

Movies

10 Times That The Riverdale Cast Gave Us Friendship Goals Off Screen

TV Shows

This Riverdale Theory About Who Killed Jason Blossom Even Has The Cast Talking

TV Shows

Riverdale Are Revealing Jason Blossom's Killer Sooner Than You Think

TV Shows

Does Ross Butler's Riverdale Exit Mean A 13 Reasons Why Season 2 Is On The Way?

TV Shows

Riverdale's KJ Apa And Cole Sprouse Took A Bromance Test And It's Basically A Dream Come True

Celebrity

Are Riverdale's Cole Sprouse And Lili Reinhart Dating?

TV Shows

Whatever You Do Don't Ask The Riverdale Cast This One Ridiculously Hard Question

Celebrity

Your Crush On Cole Sprouse Is Here To Stay And This Is Why

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Reveals The Shocking Content Of The 'Twisted Messages' Lewis Bloor Sent Her In New Claims

gaz beadle
Celebrity

Gary Beadle Sets The Record Straight Over Allegations He Cheated On Ex Emma McVey

Sophie Kasaei defends Gary Beadle and calls his ex &#039;snaky&#039; for calling him a cheater
Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei Brands Emma McVey ‘Snaky’ For Calling Gary Beadle A Cheater

Vicky Pattison
Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Just Made The Grimmest Confession About Her Post-Sex Routine

Zahida Allen and Scotty T neck on in the taxi
TV Shows

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Zahida Allen And Scotty T Neck On In The Taxi After She Admits She ‘Likes The Attention’ Despite Sean Pratt Relationship

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Just Shared Some Hot Bathroom And Bedroom Selfies

An open letter to Ariana Grande from a father has gone viral
Celebrity

A Father’s Letter To Ariana Grande In The Wake Of The Manchester Attack Is Going Viral

Celebrity

Watch Charlotte Crosby Lose Her Cool As Stephen Bear Lets Slip About His XXX Snapchat Habits

Celebrity

7 Of The Most Heartbreaking Reality Show Exits

Scarlett Moffatt keeps it real with hilarious sun bathing selfie
Celebrity

Scarlett Moffatt’s Sweaty Sunburnt Selfie Is So Relatable

TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Babe Che McSorley Slept With Geordie Shore Lad Gaz Beadle During The Party Tour in Ibiza

Celebrity

Ferne McCann Shows Off Her Teeny Baby Bump In Bright Orange Outfit