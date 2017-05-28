Your Tweets Could Affect What Happens In Season 2 Of Riverdale

Riverdale may have left viewers guessing what will happen next with its dramatic season 1 cliffhanger ending.

However it seems fans might actually have the power to decide the future of the show – as social media is influencing how the writers tackle season 2.

Camila Mendes – who plays Veronica Lodge on the hit CW show – explains twitter is shaping the future of Archie Andrews and the other students of Riverdale High.

"With things like Twitter, we can touch base and see what they like and what they don’t like," she told Entertainment Weekly.

"So I think going into season 2 we really know what people are interested in. Now that we’ve put it out there in the world, we can expand on it and go darker and deeper," she continued.

She also said that her charcter and KJ Apa’s Archie will see their relationship develop further in season 2 afterhis dad was shot by a masked gunman in the season 1 final.

“Archie’s going to be going through this really traumatic experience and Veronica’s going to have to be there to help with that burden," she said.

