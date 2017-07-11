Blac Chyna Reveals What She’s Done With Everything Rob Kardashian Ever Bought Her

In the aftermath of Rob Kardashian posting explicit images of his ex Blac Chyna on social media, a number drastic measures have been taken.

Not only has Chyna found herself a lawyer and already told her side of the story, but she’s also returned all of the lavish gifts Rob has ever bought her. Ferrari included.

"Once he posted all these things on the Internet, I had my two assistants drive the Ferrari and the Lamborghini, and took all the jewelry back to his house. Actually, to his mother’s [Kris Jenner] house, and had it dropped off," Chyna explained during a chat with Good Morning America.

"And I also gave him back his wedding ring. Because I’m not gonna let this man buy me — or make it seem like he could just buy me and give me gifts and treat me any way, and talk to me nasty."

So yeah, she’s being really quite serious about the whole thing.

Rob first posted pics of Chyna, who he split from in December, after the model sent him pictures of her kissing another man. She claims she did it because “it’s like if somebody keeps poking at you and poking at you and keep poking at you, you’re eventually going to pop, and so I was just like, maybe if I send this video to him, then he’ll just leave me alone.”

Chyna has since been granted a restraining order from Rob, who she has 8-month-old Dream with, so this really only just the beginning as they try to come to an arrangement.

