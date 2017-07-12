Rob Kardashian

Rob Kardashian Apologises To His Family For That Explicit Rant About Blac Chyna

Reckons the Kardashians were right to consider Blac bad news.

Wednesday, July 12, 2017 - 16:04

Rob Kardashian has reportedly reached out to his family to apologise for that explosive tirade he launched in Blac Chyna's direction that eventually resulted in his Instagram profile being shut down.

It was fairly clear from the get-go that the Kardashians never really approved of his relationship with Chyna, though they were said to be keen to keep things as civil as possible for the sake of eight-month old Dream. 

Instagram

According to TMZ, Rob has now reached out to his family to apologise for the x-rated uploads that - amongst other things - accused Blac of 'cheating' on him multiple times and only having his child to spite ex Tyga and then-girlfriend Kylie Jenner.  

"He's spoken with all of his sisters and his mom, telling them he has no excuse for posting nude pics of Chyna and her medical information on social media.  

"He said he regrets he didn't deal with the Chyna drama privately and said it wouldn't happen again," the insider revealed, before pointing out that Rob has conceded that the Kardashians were right to consider Blac "bad news" all along. 

Getty


Meanwhile a seperate source told Us Weekly that the Kardashian family kept publicly silent during the tirade as a way to protect Dream, but insists that they were encouraging Rob to put down his phone and stop posting in private.  

This comes after reports that Blac may have violated a non-disclosure agreement signed when she and Rob were still together, which apparently restricts her from talking publicly or privately about the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Oh boy. We get the impression this is about to get a whole lot messier than first anticipated. 

Want more from MTV News? Then get checking out the update below...

