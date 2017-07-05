Rob Kardashian

Rob Kardashian Goes In On Blac Chyna As He Posts Video Of Her In Bed With Another Man

He even calls her out for 'having sex' in their bed.

Wednesday, July 5, 2017 - 17:53

One thing is for certain, Rob Kardashian is NOT happy with Blac Chyna right now - at least judging by the fact that he just took to his Instagram to air all their dirty laundry including claims she has 'cheated' on him multiple times. 

The reality star kicked off a series of vengeful Instagram posts by uploading a video shot by Chyna of her kissing a shirtless man who definitely isn't Rob in bed, also claiming that she sent it to him along with the message: "Happy 4th of July."

Instagram/RobKardashian

Rob captioned the video: "Chyna just sent me this video saying happy 4th of July what a crazy person. Come spend time with your daughter instead of fucking me and then this dude right after. U need help."

He then posted screengrabs of text messages, supposedly between him and a man Chyna 'cheated' on him with, claiming: "Never once have I cheated on Chyna and I remained loyal to her even after all the cheating she been doing and the multiple men she been f***ing including me."

https://instagram.com/p/BWKxqafBvFw/

"More messages from just one of the men Chyna been f***ing in the bed that we lay in with our baby under the roof that I pay for. But this one dude she f***ing who reached out to me asking me to help him make money or he gonna expose Chyna."

To top off the social media spree, Rob posted two pics of a nude body that allegedly belongs to Chyna, who is the mother of his daughter Dream. The images have since been deleted from the platform, although whether this was by Rob or Instagram is unclear.

Instagram/RobKardashian

In the posts, Rob also claims to have paid for Chyna's weight loss surgery and then calls out his baby momma for apparently drinking 'excessively' and for alleged drug use.

In a selection of screen grabs, Rob begs Chyna to get help as he claims to have "reciepts for days." that prove her wrong doing.

Instagram/RobKardashian

Rob admitted that his actions were petty, but said: "When it comes to doing drugs and f***ing dudes in the bed my daughter lays in I don't play." [sic]

This isn't the first time things have turned sour between the pair and in fact they have a bit of a history of calling each other out on social media.

Instagram/RobKardashian

Yikes. We just hope they can resolve their differences for the sake of Dream.

