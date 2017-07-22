Rob Kardashian Returns To Social Media After Blac Chyna Legal Drama

Rob Kardashian is determined to put all that drama with Blac Chyna in the past and has now decided to breathe life back into his social-media channels with a picture of daughter, Dream.

While his Instagram account was famously suspended after he posted a lengthy and particularly explicit rant about Blac's various alleged infidelities, his Twitter account - which hosted the final part of the tirade - remained in use.

This is the first image he's posted since the drama initially kicked off.

Reports have since come out that Blac has been granted a restraining order against Rob after claiming that he threatened to commit suicide and allegedly "hit her" after an argument over the parenting of King.

Meanwhile Chyna has reportedly moved on from Rob with a singer called Mechi. The couple were spotted hanging out at Mynt Lounge in Miami, Florida, with Blac posting an Instagram video of the 24-year-old rapper with a visible 'BC' tattoo on his neck.

This all comes as Tyga came forward to say that he warned Rob off dating Chyna at the start of their relationship, and follows reports that Blac and Rob have agreed to share custody of their daughter going forwards.

Hopefully these two can keep things civil for the sake of Dream.

