Rob Kardashian Shows Off Incredible Weight Loss And He Looks Great

While Rob Kardashian is usually one for staying under the radar, he was looking incredible over the weekend as he struck a pose with his daughter, Dream.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was all smiles as he celebrated his 31st birthday, and he showed off his impressive weight loss.

Rob's birthday fell on St.Patrick's day, and he had a full on green-theme as he celebrated the day with his family and 'the best birthday present', his daughter.

☘️☘️☘️ ☘️☘️☘️ A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardeshian) on Mar 17, 2018 at 2:32pm PDT

Khloe Kardashian wished her brother a happy birthday on Instagram with the sweetest message, she wrote: "Happy birthday Rob!!!! This year is YOURS! I can’t wait to see all you conquer! Seeing you as a father has been so rewarding!

"You’re an incredible father, brother and friend! I can’t wait to raise our daughters together! I love you Bob 💙,"

☘️ ☘️ A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardeshian) on Mar 17, 2018 at 12:43pm PDT

Kim Kardashian was sure to post an adorbs message in for her bro too, writing on Insta: "Happy Birthday to my brother Rob!!! I love you so much and wish you all of the happiness in the world! I love raising our kids together, you’re the best dad and friend! Can’t wait to celebrate today!! 🍀🍀🍀."

Kris Jenner gave her son a shoutout, calling him: "the most wonderful son a mom could ever ask for."

By the looks of things, Rob had the Paddy-themed bday of dreams, and it's incred to see him looking so happy and healthy.

Happy Birthday, Rob!

