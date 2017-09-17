Rob Kardashian’s Break-Up With Blac Chyna Just Got A Lot More Expensive

The break up of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna has taken another dramatic – and expensive – turn.

The reality star couple have been at war ever since they split earlier this year and Rob uploaded sexually explicit images of Blac online in July.

The pair welcomed their daughter Dream Kardashian last year – but it looks like the once happy parents will never reconcile.

According to TMZ, Blac and her lawyer Lisa Bloom are aiming for a “seven figure” settlement after Rob’s revenge porn spree lost her a bunch of endoresement deals.

“Chyna is determined to get her pound of flesh from Rob, in the form of 7 figures,” the news site claims.

“She's still fuming over losing a couple of weight-loss endorsements, she says because the pics made it apparent she's had plastic surgery and the companies want au naturel,” a source claimed.

Rob and Blac’s split is already eye wateringly expensive for the Kardashians star – after Blac won $20K per month in child support.

Although the proposed settlement sounds expensive, it is possible a court case would end up costing Rob even more money.

And we can only imagine how many $$$$’s have been racked up in legal bills since the pair started proceedings months ago.

