The Kardashians Are Said To Be "Disappointed" In Rob's Explicit Blac Chyna Rant

Want more from MTV News? Then get checking out the update below...

It was impossible to escape Rob Kardashian's x-rated recent rant aimed at Blac Chyna, but one group of people who weren't sitting there refreshing their feeds were the Kardashians themselves - who are apparently unimpressed by his actions.

The public spat hasn't been commented on publicly by any of the group, with the family policy being to sweep the drama out of sight and try and keep relations as civil as possible for the sake of Rob and Chyna's daughter, Dream.

Getty

"The entire family is very disappointed in Rob's actions yesterday," a source told E! News on Thursday. "All of the sisters are trying not to react publicly, and are trying to brush it under the rug."

As for Kris, she is allegedly fuming over the 30-year-old's choice to "air his dirty laundry" in public, with the entire group branding the incessant stream of explicit posts and leaked nudes "inappropriate."

E!

"She [Kris] is very distraught," the source said. "Kourtney Kardashian is in her own world on vacation, and Khloe Kardashian is in her own world with [boyfriend] Tristan Thompson. Although the family has never been a fan of Chyna, they want what is best for Dream.

"The family is trying to focus on the positive things going on in their lives and hope that Rob will calm down and stop airing dirty laundry," the insider added. "The family is upset and thinks that Rob's actions were inappropriate."

Meanwhile Chyna's lawyer, Walter Mosley, told People: "I am exploring all legal remedies and protections available to my client at this time in attempts to best advise her on how she may want to proceed."

