Rob Kardashian

The Kardashians Are Said To Be "Disappointed" In Rob's Explicit Blac Chyna Rant

They're concerned about the effect it will have on Dream.

Friday, July 7, 2017 - 10:12

Want more from MTV News? Then get checking out the update below...

It was impossible to escape Rob Kardashian's x-rated recent rant aimed at Blac Chyna, but one group of people who weren't sitting there refreshing their feeds were the Kardashians themselves - who are apparently unimpressed by his actions. 

The public spat hasn't been commented on publicly by any of the group, with the family policy being to sweep the drama out of sight and try and keep relations as civil as possible for the sake of Rob and Chyna's daughter, Dream. 

Getty

"The entire family is very disappointed in Rob's actions yesterday," a source told E! News on Thursday. "All of the sisters are trying not to react publicly, and are trying to brush it under the rug."

As for Kris, she is allegedly fuming over the 30-year-old's choice to "air his dirty laundry" in public, with the entire group branding the incessant stream of explicit posts and leaked nudes "inappropriate."

E!

"She [Kris] is very distraught," the source said. "Kourtney Kardashian is in her own world on vacation, and Khloe Kardashian is in her own world with [boyfriend] Tristan Thompson. Although the family has never been a fan of Chyna, they want what is best for Dream.

"The family is trying to focus on the positive things going on in their lives and hope that Rob will calm down and stop airing dirty laundry," the insider added. "The family is upset and thinks that Rob's actions were inappropriate."

Meanwhile Chyna's lawyer, Walter Mosley, told People: "I am exploring all legal remedies and protections available to my client at this time in attempts to best advise her on how she may want to proceed."
 

 

 

 

Latest News

19 Awkward Stages Of Getting It On At A Music Festival

Aaron Chalmers Weighs In On Love Island Couples Discussing Marriage And Babies

Edward Grimes Gets Stood Up On Single AF, So He Dates A Horse Instead

Miley Cyrus Just Posted The Ultimate Throwback Of Her First Kiss With Liam Hemsworth

The Kardashians Are Said To Be "Disappointed" In Rob's Explicit Blac Chyna Rant

Single AF: Casey Johnson Calls Farrah Abraham A Witch After She Blocks Him On Twitter

Marnie Simpson Finally Tashes On With Her Fittest Single AF Date Yet

Cheryl And Liam Payne Share Super Cute Selfie On Date Night

Teen Mom UK&#039;s Amber Butler Explains How She Deals With Brooklyn&#039;s Bad Behaviour

Teen Mom UK's Amber Butler Explains How She Deals With Brooklyn's Bad Behaviour - EXCLUSIVE

"F**k It!" Friday: SZA

Marnie Simpson Talks Farrah Abraham’s Single AF Diva Antics: “Maybe She’s On Her Period?”

Need For Speed Payback

Here's How Need For Speed Payback Is Like A Full-Blown Action Movie

There's A Hotel In The UK Dedicated to Netflix And Chill And It's Themed Exactly Like The Shows

Connor Franta Gets Vulnerable In New Book Note To Self

Listen! Liam Payne And Zedd Drop New Single ‘Get Low’

Kim Kardashian's KKW Beauty Contour Kit: A VERY Honest Review

Get To Know: Maggie Lindemann

Charlotte Crosby Gets Emotional After Discovering Her Book Outsold Actual Royalty

Andrew Garfield Speaks Out About His Experience Of Sexuality

Ariana Grande Pays Tribute To Youngest Manchester Attack Victim

More From Rob Kardashian

The Kardashians Are Said To Be "Disappointed" In Rob's Explicit Blac Chyna Rant

The Most WTF Moments Of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's Relationship To Break Up

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian

Rob Kardashian Claims Blac Chyna Got Pregnant To 'Spite' Tyga And Kylie Jenner As His Social Media Rant Gets Even Messier

Rob Kardashian Goes In On Blac Chyna As He Posts Video Of Her In Bed With Another Man

Celebrity

Rob Kardashian Wants To Quit His Own Reality Show

Celebrity

Rob Kardashian 'Checks Into Hospital' As Blac Chyna And Kris Jenner Rush To His Side

Celebrity

Rob Kardashian And Blac Chyna Are Back Together After Dramatic Split And The Kardashians Girls Are 'Fed Up'

Celebrity

Blac Chyna Slams Rob Kardashian's Instagram Posts Telling Him 'Stop It Man'

Rob Kardashian Hits Out At "Grinch" Blac Chyna After She Splits From Him And Takes Baby Dream With Her

dream kardashian, rob kardashian
Celebrity

Dream Kardashian Is Already Working Hard, Modelling Daddy Rob’s Socks

black chyna, instagram, belly, tummy, dream

Blac Chyna Shows Off Her Super Flat Tummy Two Weeks After Giving Birth

Celebrity

Dream Kardashian Has Already Won At Snapchat & Twitter & Has Been Verified On Instagram

Trending Articles

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Jonny Has Been ‘Stuck’ With Camilla And Name Her The ‘Hardest Person To Get Along With’

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

Marnie Simpson Reveals She And Aaron Chalmers Had Sex Before Their Onscreen Hook-Up

Ex On The Beach&#039;s Chloe Ferry breaks down in emosh heart-to-heart with Marty McKenna

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Chloe Ferry Breaks Down As She Opens Up To Marty McKenna In Emosh Heart-To-Heart

Ex On The Beach's Max Morley Bumped Into Zac Efron And Geordie Shore's Marty McKenna Is Beyond Jealous

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Sophie Kasaei has blocked Joel Corry from her social media accounts

Sophie Kasaei Brands Bikini Pictures "Awful" And Talks Battle With Body Confidence

Kim Kardashian's KKW Beauty Contour Kit: A VERY Honest Review

Ex On The Beach’s Che McSorley Admits She Would Sh*g Aaron Chalmers Because He Looks Like A ‘Good Bang’– Exclusive

Jeremy McConnell Confirms Stephanie Davis Is Pregnant With Their Second Child

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Love Island’s Chris Hughes Should ‘Shut Up’ And Want To See Him GONE

Marnie Simpson Went On A Terrible Single AF Date With This Ex On The Beach Star