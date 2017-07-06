The Most WTF Moments Of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's Relationship To Break Up

Rob Kardashian has gone off. He recently took to Instagram to go in on Blac Chyna, posting explicit videos and making multiple claims about her sex life and drug use among other things.

Let's face it, they've never been the most chilled and they've definitely had their fair share of explosive moments in the past...

When they started dating tbh…

Everyone was baffled when it came out that Rob and Chyna were a thang. It was bizarre because Chyna was involved in a long-standing feud with his sisters, most notably Kylie Jenner, who had started dating Tyga, Chyna’s ex-boyfriend and baby daddy. Chyna insisted that Tyga had cheated on her with Kylie and her and BFF Amber Rose started a series of social media fights with the family.

WATCH REALITY STARS WHOSE CHEATING WAS EXPOSED ON TV HERE:

When Rob popped the question…

Instagram

The Kardashian clan, and the world tbh, were SHOCKED when after a few months of dating, Rob proposed to Chyna with a huge 7-carat diamond ring in April 2016. Was it bought by Kris Jenner? Did he have a job? Confusing.

Then they announced she was pregnant…

In May 2016, jaws dropped everywhere as the couple announced she was going to have a baby. His sisters all publicly said how happy they were and even Kylie said she was over the whole thing and was chuffed for them. *cough*

The trailer for their own show, Rob & Chyna…

'ARE YOU STILL TEXTING B*TCHES?' The trailer for their new show debuted in September 2016 showing Chyna throwing Rob’s flower in the pool and screaming at him down the phone. And that’s when they were super loved up. YIKES.

When she took the baby and split…

Merry Christmas Rob. In December of 2016, Chyna up and bailed with new baby, Dream, leaving Rob alone in the house they had shared together. Her Instagram was allegedly ‘hacked’ exposing screenshots of messages between Chyna and multiple other men, including Jayden Smith. There were also messages to her laywer talking about changing her name to Kardashian. Rob took to Snapchat to tell the world about the scandal while she wrote on Insta: ‘I'M DONE! This entire year I have done nothing but help Rob! It's so SAD & PATHETIC how low he'd stoop to cover up HIS PERSONAL ISSUES!’

When it was claimed she hit him in a ‘drunken rage’…

E!

The same month, sources claimed that Chyna came home in a ‘drunken rage’ and was physically abusive to Rob. Things appaz got so bad that Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble allegedly had to step in and break it up. Viewers of Keeping Up With The Kardashians later saw Corey and Rob talking about the incident where eight policemen had to be called to the house.

When she tried to change her name to Kardashian…

Getty

Chyna petitioned the court in Los Angeles for a name change to Kardashian even though her and Rob were still engaged but not exactly on the best of terms. Kim, Khloe and Kourtney all put together a document that said they would ‘suffer damage including irreparable injury to their reputation and goodwill’ and that Chyna was ‘deliberately seeking to profit from the goodwill and popularity” by doing so. Her request was denied.

When he posted a video of her having sex with another dude…

After they had broken up and reunited more times than we could count, been spotted spending Father’s Day at Disney and looked like they may be on swell terms again, it all went VERY wrong. Rob sent out a flurry of posts to his Instagram, including a video of Chyna having sex with another man, that he said she’d sent him.

Today Chyna sent me a video after I just bought her 250K of jewelry and she sends me this video... of another man in our bed pic.twitter.com/3rE4luXilJ — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) July 5, 2017

But yes when ur girl leaves u after u spent 100K on her body to get done and then leaves u after have a baby girl who is only a few months — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) July 5, 2017

Just sad. Loved Chyna as my wife and accepted all the wrong she did and continued to ride for her and remain Loyal to her. Never did I cheat — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) July 5, 2017

He claimed she had sex with eight men at the same time she was sleeping with him, that he had paid for her $100,000 plastic surgery post-Dream, and funded her ‘addiction’ to Cocaine, Ecstasy and other drugs. He also stated he’d bought her $250,000 of diamonds which she flaunted in the alleged video. However, Insta was forced to shut down his account after he posted alleged naked photos of Chyna. He then took to Twitter to insist that she only had a baby with him to spite Kylie and Tyga’s relationship.

But she couldn't remain loyal and cheated and fucked way too many people and she got caught and now this is all happening and it's sad — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) July 5, 2017

We had a beautiful baby girl that was the best thing that's happened to me and soon as that baby was born Chyna was out. — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) July 5, 2017

Soon as kylie and tyga broke up Chyna was over the game. She had a baby out of spite and I'll never view her the same. — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) July 5, 2017

I truly thought Chyna wanted to be a family and that's why I was so loyal to her but I learned my lesson and everyone else was right — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) July 5, 2017

WOAH.