Rob Kardashian

The Most WTF Moments Of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's Relationship To Break Up

It's all gone OFF...

Caroline Fergusson
Thursday, July 6, 2017 - 12:56

Rob Kardashian has gone off. He recently took to Instagram to go in on Blac Chyna, posting explicit videos and making multiple claims about her sex life and drug use among other things.

Let's face it, they've never been the most chilled and they've definitely had their fair share of explosive moments in the past...

When they started dating tbh…

Everyone was baffled when it came out that Rob and Chyna were a thang. It was bizarre because Chyna was involved in a long-standing feud with his sisters, most notably Kylie Jenner, who had started dating Tyga, Chyna’s ex-boyfriend and baby daddy. Chyna insisted that Tyga had cheated on her with Kylie and her and BFF Amber Rose started a series of social media fights with the family.

WATCH REALITY STARS WHOSE CHEATING WAS EXPOSED ON TV HERE: 

When Rob popped the question…

Instagram

The Kardashian clan, and the world tbh, were SHOCKED when after a few months of dating, Rob proposed to Chyna with a huge 7-carat diamond ring in April 2016. Was it bought by Kris Jenner? Did he have a job? Confusing.

Then they announced she was pregnant…

In May 2016, jaws dropped everywhere as the couple announced she was going to have a baby. His sisters all publicly said how happy they were and even Kylie said she was over the whole thing and was chuffed for them. *cough*

The trailer for their own show, Rob & Chyna…

Rob & Chyna - New Promo

'ARE YOU STILL TEXTING B*TCHES?' The trailer for their new show debuted in September 2016 showing Chyna throwing Rob’s flower in the pool and screaming at him down the phone. And that’s when they were super loved up. YIKES.

When she took the baby and split…

ROB KARDASHIAN SNAPCHAT STORY OF BLAC CHYNA LEAVING (Full)

Merry Christmas Rob. In December of 2016, Chyna up and bailed with new baby, Dream, leaving Rob alone in the house they had shared together. Her Instagram was allegedly ‘hacked’ exposing screenshots of messages between Chyna and multiple other men, including Jayden Smith. There were also messages to her laywer talking about changing her name to Kardashian. Rob took to Snapchat to tell the world about the scandal while she wrote on Insta: ‘I'M DONE! This entire year I have done nothing but help Rob! It's so SAD & PATHETIC how low he'd stoop to cover up HIS PERSONAL ISSUES!’

When it was claimed she hit him in a ‘drunken rage’…

E!

The same month, sources claimed that Chyna came home in a ‘drunken rage’ and was physically abusive to Rob. Things appaz got so bad that Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble allegedly had to step in and break it up. Viewers of Keeping Up With The Kardashians later saw Corey and Rob talking about the incident where eight policemen had to be called to the house.

When she tried to change her name to Kardashian…

Getty

Chyna petitioned the court in Los Angeles for a name change to Kardashian even though her and Rob were still engaged but not exactly on the best of terms. Kim, Khloe and Kourtney all put together a document that said they would ‘suffer damage including irreparable injury to their reputation and goodwill’ and that Chyna was ‘deliberately seeking to profit from the goodwill and popularity” by doing so. Her request was denied.

When he posted a video of her having sex with another dude…

After they had broken up and reunited more times than we could count, been spotted spending Father’s Day at Disney and looked like they may be on swell terms again, it all went VERY wrong. Rob sent out a flurry of posts to his Instagram, including a video of Chyna having sex with another man, that he said she’d sent him.

He claimed she had sex with eight men at the same time she was sleeping with him, that he had paid for her $100,000 plastic surgery post-Dream, and funded her ‘addiction’ to Cocaine, Ecstasy and other drugs. He also stated he’d bought her $250,000 of diamonds which she flaunted in the alleged video. However, Insta was forced to shut down his account after he posted alleged naked photos of Chyna. He then took to Twitter to insist that she only had a baby with him to spite Kylie and Tyga’s relationship.

WOAH.

Latest News

Why Single AF Should Be Your New Obsession

Teen Mom UK&#039;s Mia Boardman Admits &#039;Being A Mum To Marliya Is Really Easy&#039;

Teen Mom UK's Mia Boardman Admits 'Being A Mum To Marliya Is Really Easy' - EXCLUSIVE

Spider-Man PS4

This 8 Mins Of New Spider-Man PS4 Gameplay Looks Nothing Like Spider-Man Homecoming

Marnie Simpson Reveals She And Aaron Chalmers Had Sex Before Their Onscreen Hook-Up

The Most WTF Moments Of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's Relationship To Break Up

Marnie Simpson Went On A Terrible Single AF Date With This Ex On The Beach Star

Quiz: Is It A Beauty Implement Or A Sex Toy?

Harry Styles Speaks Actual Words In These Two New Dunkirk Trailers

Charlotte Crosby Learnt A Graphic Lesson About Not Inviting Drunk Strangers To Her House

17 Things You'll Only Know If You're A Twin

Influential Women Who Have Spoken Out About Getting An Abortion

Sophie Turner Reveals The Downside Of Dating Joe Jonas

Overwatch

A University Is Offering Scholarships To Overwatch Players

kiss

5 Kissing Milestones Every Couple Should Celebrate

Lauren Conrad And Husband William Tell Welcome Baby Boy

This Bella Hadid Approved Dyeing Hack To Turn Brunette Hair Blonde Using Glitter Is Everything

Selena Gomez Just Sang A Miley Cyrus Song

Casey Johnson Necks On With Another Single AF Date Following Marnie Simpson Block Drama

Ex On The Beach&#039;s Chloe Ferry breaks down in emosh heart-to-heart with Marty McKenna

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Chloe Ferry Breaks Down As She Opens Up To Marty McKenna In Emosh Heart-To-Heart

bierasure

Why We Need To Talk About Bi-Erasure

More From Rob Kardashian

The Most WTF Moments Of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's Relationship To Break Up

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian

Rob Kardashian Claims Blac Chyna Got Pregnant To 'Spite' Tyga And Kylie Jenner As His Social Media Rant Gets Even Messier

Rob Kardashian Goes In On Blac Chyna As He Posts Video Of Her In Bed With Another Man

Celebrity

Rob Kardashian Wants To Quit His Own Reality Show

Celebrity

Rob Kardashian 'Checks Into Hospital' As Blac Chyna And Kris Jenner Rush To His Side

Celebrity

Rob Kardashian And Blac Chyna Are Back Together After Dramatic Split And The Kardashians Girls Are 'Fed Up'

Celebrity

Blac Chyna Slams Rob Kardashian's Instagram Posts Telling Him 'Stop It Man'

Rob Kardashian Hits Out At "Grinch" Blac Chyna After She Splits From Him And Takes Baby Dream With Her

dream kardashian, rob kardashian
Celebrity

Dream Kardashian Is Already Working Hard, Modelling Daddy Rob’s Socks

black chyna, instagram, belly, tummy, dream

Blac Chyna Shows Off Her Super Flat Tummy Two Weeks After Giving Birth

Celebrity

Dream Kardashian Has Already Won At Snapchat & Twitter & Has Been Verified On Instagram

Celebrity

Kris Jenner Has Just Shared A Picture Of Proud Dad Rob Kardashian And It's Adorable

Trending Articles

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Jonny Has Been ‘Stuck’ With Camilla And Name Her The ‘Hardest Person To Get Along With’

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

Sophie Kasaei has blocked Joel Corry from her social media accounts

Sophie Kasaei Brands Bikini Pictures "Awful" And Talks Battle With Body Confidence

Gaz Beadle Outdoes Himself After Comparing Marnie Simpson To Sonia From Eastenders

Ex On The Beach's Max Morley Bumped Into Zac Efron And Geordie Shore's Marty McKenna Is Beyond Jealous

Jeremy McConnell Confirms Stephanie Davis Is Pregnant With Their Second Child

Marnie Simpson Blocks Casey Johnson After Single AF Drama: 'I Don't Want To Be Involved With Anyone Like That'

Sean Pratt's To-Do List Gets Graphic About His Sex Life With Zahida Allen

Ex On The Beach's Max Morley Reckons THIS Is The Real Reason Why Aaron Chalmers Stuck Up For ZaraLena Jackson In Series Six – EXCLUSIVE

Ex On The Beach&#039;s Chloe Ferry breaks down in emosh heart-to-heart with Marty McKenna

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Chloe Ferry Breaks Down As She Opens Up To Marty McKenna In Emosh Heart-To-Heart

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Did Gigi Hadid Just Do The Dreaded Accidental Like On A Perrie Edwards Insta Pic?