Robert Pattinson Explains The Time He Nearly Got Fired From Twilight

There's nobody quite on the same level as Robert Pattinson to portray brooding, sullen, and super chiselled vampire Edward Cullen but the actor has now revealed that he came dangerously close to losing the part over his approach to method acting.

Explaining that producers were seriously considering cutting him from the Twilight movie, Rob opened up to The New York Times about how his "determination" to get to the crux of his character came on a little bit too strong.

Getty

"I was so determined to make it so serious," he revealed in a candid interview. "I was fighting with everybody in control all the time… to the point where I almost got fired."

It was such a major issue that Rob's agents had to fly out to the movie set to calm the situation down, with Rob saying that the movie was all the better for it: "I like the first one having been so wrought."

Despite a few growing pains along the way, Rob maintain that the series was an "amazing luxury" and "amazing luck, as well, to just have fallen into it with the group of people I worked with on it."

Hear, hear. Quite frankly we're relieved those producers changed their minds because a Twilight series without Rob would be completely inconceivable.

