Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson Explains The Time He Nearly Got Fired From Twilight

Wednesday, May 31, 2017 - 09:50

There's nobody quite on the same level as Robert Pattinson to portray brooding, sullen, and super chiselled vampire Edward Cullen but the actor has now revealed that he came dangerously close to losing the part over his approach to method acting.

Explaining that producers were seriously considering cutting him from the Twilight movie, Rob opened up to The New York Times about how his "determination" to get to the crux of his character came on a little bit too strong.

Getty
"I was so determined to make it so serious," he revealed in a candid interview. "I was fighting with everybody in control all the time… to the point where I almost got fired."

It was such a major issue that Rob's agents had to fly out to the movie set to calm the situation down, with Rob saying that the movie was all the better for it: "I like the first one having been so wrought."

Despite a few growing pains along the way, Rob maintain that the series was an "amazing luxury" and "amazing luck, as well, to just have fallen into it with the group of people I worked with on it."

Hear, hear. Quite frankly we're relieved those producers changed their minds because a Twilight series without Rob would be completely inconceivable.

Want more from MTV News? Then get checking out the update below:

 

 

Latest News

So This Is What A Justin Bieber Reality TV Show Would Be Like

Ed Sheeran Isn't Engaged To Girlfriend Cherry Seaborn, Actually

The Geordie Shore family are &#039;devastated&#039; about Sam&#039;s shock exit

Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Admits The Family Are 'Absolutely Devastated' About Sam Bentham's Shock Exit - EXCLUSIVE

Geordie Shore&#039;s Zahida Allen breaks down as she admits she feels &#039;really alone&#039;

Geordie Shore's Zahida Allen Breaks Down As She Admits She Feels 'Really Alone' After Scotty T Kiss Betrayal - EXCLUSIVE

Marnie Simpson Spills On Whether She'd Quit Geordie Shore To Make Things Work With Aaron Chalmers

Rita Ora Tells Us About Working With Ed Sheeran & Her “Vulnerable” Second Album

Charlotte Crosby Says Stephen Bear 'Wants 10 Kids' As She Talks Marriage And Babies

The Line-Up For Ariana Grande's Manchester Benefit Concert Has Been Announced

Pirates of the Caribbean

How Long Would You Survive In The Pirates of the Caribbean?

Gaz Beadle Is Reportedly Flirting With This Aussie Reality Star Following Emma McVey Split

Marnie Simpson can&#039;t even deal with Lewis Bloor drama at times

Marnie Simpson Claims Lewis Bloor 'Got Off Lightly' In Her Autobiography

2017’s 10 Most Popular Holiday Destinations

Sofia Richie Denies Romance With Scott Disick After They Get Flirty In Cannes

Chris Clark Reveals The Real Reason Behind His Split With Ex Jesy Nelson

Logan Lucky

Channing Tatum Looks Hot & Daniel Craig Looks Unrecognisable In First 'Logan Lucky' Trailer

shia-gif

Celebs Who Spoke Out About Losing Their Virginity

Here is EVERYTHING You Need To Know About The 2017 Love Island Contestants

Marnie Simpson Reveals How Rubbing Herself Against A Desk Got Her In Trouble At School

Pete Wicks Forced To Deny He's Had An Eye Transplant After Sharing Old Passport Photo

Another Made In Chelsea Star Has Announced She's Pregnant

More From Robert Pattinson

Movies

Robert Pattinson Explains The Time He Nearly Got Fired From Twilight

900 Items From The Twilight Movie Set Are Now For Sale Including Robert Pattinson's Bloodstained Suit

Movies

NEW Twilight Movies Could Be Happening

Celebrity

Kristen Stewart Says Her Relationship With Robert Pattinson 'Was Made Into A Product'

TV Shows

11 Celebrity Relationships That Were Complete Car Crashes

Style

Robert Pattinson's New Campaign For Dior Homme Is So Hot It Might Melt Your Face Off

It's Been 10 Years Since Twilight First Came Out, So Let's Take A Trip Down Memory Lane With These Throwback Videos

Celebrity

Robert Pattinson On Invasive Twilight Fame: "They Might As Well Just Take A Picture Of Me Having A W**k"

FKA Twigs Reveals She Broke Down Over Racist Abuse To Dying Fan

Kristen Stewart Speaks Out On Surviving Affair Scandal: “I Lit My Universe On Fire And Watched It Burn”

See Robert Pattinson As Lawrence Of Arabia In New Movie

Woah, Woah, Woah Is Katy Perry Really Planning An All Star '1984' Video Like Tay?

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Reveals Just Tattoo Of Us Contributed To Her Break-Up With Kyle Christie

The Geordie Shore family are &#039;devastated&#039; about Sam&#039;s shock exit
TV Shows

Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Admits The Family Are 'Absolutely Devastated' About Sam Bentham's Shock Exit - EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity

Geordie Shore Babe Zahida Allen Just Posted The Sexiest Bank Holiday Selfie

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Charlotte Crosby rages as Stephen Bear walks out on tattoo
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby’s Mum Has Defended Stephen Bear After *That* Seriously Emotional Just Tattoo Of Us Finale

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Reveals How Rubbing Herself Against A Desk Got Her In Trouble At School

Charlotte Crosby says Stephen Bear is lying about his willy
TV Shows

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Charlotte Crosby Reveals Stephen Bear Has Been Telling Lies About His Willy

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Spills On Whether She'd Quit Geordie Shore To Make Things Work With Aaron Chalmers

TV Shows

Here is EVERYTHING You Need To Know About The 2017 Love Island Contestants

Style

The Kardashians’ Split From Longtime Stylist Monica Rose Just Got Interesting

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Reveals The Shocking Content Of The 'Twisted Messages' Lewis Bloor Sent Her In New Claims

Geordie Shore&#039;s Zahida Allen breaks down as she admits she feels &#039;really alone&#039;
TV Shows

Geordie Shore's Zahida Allen Breaks Down As She Admits She Feels 'Really Alone' After Scotty T Kiss Betrayal - EXCLUSIVE