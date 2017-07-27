Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson Got Expelled From School For Selling Porn Mags

"We could have been killed. Or worse, EXPELLED."

Linds Foley
Thursday, July 27, 2017 - 12:40

Robert Pattinson might seem like a fairly low-key and casual sort of guy, but it sounds like when he was at school he had a dark side to rival Edward Cullen's secret vampire ways. 

Let's just be clear: we're not saying he drank the blood of wild animals for fun or anything like that, but he did run a little side business selling porn mags to his classmates that actually ended up getting him expelled. 

Getty

Before he chose acting as a career path, Rob apparently quite fancied himself as a wheeler dealer type and had a little business stealing and selling on porn to the other boys in his year. 

Admitting this in an interview with Howard Stern this week, he confessed: "I’ve never actually said this before. I was stealing porno magazines and selling them at school. No one knew at all what to do with them, though... I’d sell them for a lot of money.

"I used to go in and take, like, one or two, and then put them in my bag. I was in my school uniform when I was doing it, and it was kind of risky. At the end, I got so [good at it] that I would take the entire rack."

Unfortunately for Rob he was eventually caught in the act by the newsagent he was stealing from. 

"I remember the guy who worked in the store shouting, like, ‘Hey!’ and then my two friends ran off, and I turned around, like, ‘What?' I walked back up to him," Rob says.

"I hadn’t zipped up my bag. This guy is pulling out all these porno magazines — and it was when porn used to have, like, VHS tapes in the plastic sheet with it — and he's pulling all these things out, and I was sitting there humiliated with all the old people looking at me disgusted."

And because he made the rookie error of wearing his school uniform, things came back to bite him on the bum pretty swiftly.

"Basically, a couple of days later, everything fell down," he admitted.  "Basically every single one of my friends snitched on me, literally, across the board."

Five quid says it was Jacob Black that dobbed him in. Oh come on, you know it was.








