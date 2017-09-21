Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson Rocks Pink Hair On Wonderland Magazine Cover

And it was all his own idea!

Saturday, September 23, 2017 - 17:46

Robert Pattison has featured on a million magazine covers, but we’ve never seen him look like this before. And we’re totally in to it, tbh. 

[Copyright Wonderland]

The Twilight star was given creative control over his own photoshoot, and he tried out a few new looks for Wonderland’s autumn issue. There’s the punk with in a pink wig look, as well as the more standard beanie hat. 

The actor - who’s getting Oscar nomination buzz for his performance in his new film, Good Time - also talked about his enjoyment of exploring different subcultures.

UNDER HIS INFLUENCE ✨ the Autumn 2017 Issue is here 💫 featuring a specially curated portfolio by Robert Pattinson, star of @goodtimemov 🌟 shot by @sandycandykim styled by @miyakobellizzi wearing @diorhomme ⚡️ interviewed in conversation with Yuval Noah Harari, introduction by @thebenjiwalters ⭐️

“I like entering worlds that feel foreign… I loved the idea of highlighting a subculture and magnifying it until it seems almost unrecognisable,” he said in the interview accompanying the images. 

He also said in the same interview, “I’m always optimistic about the world…it’s always incredibly important to celebrate people who can help others see logically and objectively.” Which is totally cool of him. 

 

Words: Olivia Cooke

