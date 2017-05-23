James Bond Star Sir Roger Moore Has Died

Iconic James Bond actor Sir Roger Moore has passed away.

The actor, who starred in seven films as James Bond as well as being a UNICEF ambassador and author, passed away in Switzerland after a short battle with cancer, his family revealed in a statement.

“It is with a heavy heart that we must announce our loving father, Sir Roger Moore, has passed away today in Switzerland after a short but brave battle with cancer,” said his family, “the love with which he was surrounded in his final days was so great it cannot be quantified in words alone.”

“We know our own love and admiration will be magnified many times over, across the world, by people who knew him for his films, his television shows and his passionate work or UNICEF which the considered to be his greatest achievement.”

“The affection our father felt whenever he walked on to a stage or in front of a camera buoyed him hugely and kept him busy working into his 90th year, through to his last appearance in November 2016 on stage at London’s Royal Festival Hall. The capacity crowd cheered him on and off stage, shaking the very foundations of the building just a short distance from where he as born.

With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today. We are all devastated. pic.twitter.com/6dhiA6dnVg — Sir Roger Moore (@sirrogermoore) May 23, 2017

“Thank you Pops for being you, and for being so very special to so many people,” says the family in their touching statement.

Moore is the longest-serving James Bond actor ever, having first starred as the super spy in 1973 movie Live And Let Die. He went on to star as the British icon in The Man With The Golden Gun, The Spy Who Loved Me, Moonraker, For Your Eyes Only, Octopussy and A View To A Kill.

In 1999, Moore was awarded the CBE and advanced to a knighthood in 2003 for his charity work.