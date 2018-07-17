Roy Woods Tries To Decipher British Slang In Slanguage

Roy Woods may only be 22 years old, but he’s impressively already released 2 EPs, a studio album and a mixtape – AND he’s signed to Drake’s label OVO.

So, we caught up with Roy over a game of Slanguage, where he… did his best.. to guess the meanings of a variety of different British slang words. Watch Roy Woods hilariously try our game of Slanguage below!



Honestly though, some of these are super hard like... ‘radgie’? Can’t blame him for not knowing that one.

Okay, so he didn't do amazingly but he was a great sport and gave them all a good shot, what more could we ask for! TBH it was the Northern slang that really got him - Roy screaming "It’s t’duck??!!” whilst trying to hold back laughter has still got us DEAD.

Last month he released two brand new singles ‘Snow White’ and ‘Russian Cream’ which show a stylistic shift towards hip-hop and trap rap from his previous more R&B-esque origins. That said, his foundational style is most definitely still intact.

Woods had an early breakout hit when he was only 19 with his track ‘Drama’ when Drake premiered it on Apple Beats 1 during the very first OVO Sound radio show – oh and Drake himself featured on the song too.



