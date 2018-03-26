Rudimental On Battling Drake For No.1: "It's All About Love"

Rudimental have been waiting patiently at No.2 for a staggering seven weeks with 'These Days' thanks to Drake and his unstoppable chart-topping 'God's Plan.' But this week it could all change. Recently the group toured sites in London, promoting their track with Macklemore, Jess Glynne and Dan Caplen, as well as their recently-announced live show in October at Alexandra Palace, by hitting the road for a bunch of impromptu performances.

Luckily for us, they pitched up near our Camden offices, so we grabbed some time with the band and Dan, (we're not sure where Jess ran off to), to grill them about their almost-number-one, when we can expect more music and play a cheeky game of 'Most Likely To...', 'cause why not...

WATCH RUDIMENTAL & DAN CAPLEN PLAY 'MOST LIKELY TO...':

On the thought of finally getting their third UK No.1 single Piers told us: "We’ve been battling Drake for a month now…and we might get a Number 1 this Friday. We’ll probably throw a mad party, it’ll probably be 100 people squeezed into one room, it’ll be crazy, it’ll be lit (I can’t believe I just said 'lit'), it’s gonna be sick, it’s gonna be fun!"

When asked whether they've got any fighting talk for Drizzy they said: "It’s all about love, it’s a big tune, big up Drake, he’s hard to go up against ‘cause he’s a huge pop star so we’re just happy to be there and hopefully we get Number 1."

Credit: Ollie Grove

On when their next studio album is going to drop, Piers added: "We’re working on our new album, album three, we’re really excited about it, we’ve been working on it for about a year and a half. We’ve been back home, we stopped touring, it’s just us making music together in London in our home and yeah we’re excited to get it out there man. The tour’s in October so that might give you an idea [when it'll be released] so watch this space."

Tease!