Rudimental

Rudimental Release Stunning Video For James Arthur Collab 'Sun Comes Up'

The band take a leaf out of Bieber's book with this amazing dance video...

Tuesday, September 12, 2017 - 16:52

Three months after the song was released, Rudimental have finally dropped the video for their brilliant James Arthur collaboration - and it's AMAZING.

The dance-based visual adds to the feel-good vibes of 'Sun Comes Up' as the inspirational narrative follows one (seriously incredible) dancer battle through his doubts and be lifted back to his best by a team of insanely talented dancers.

'Sun Comes Up' has become another huge hit for the band, thanks to its tropical-leaning pop sound and Arthur's lovely vocals, and we're sure this video will only make it bigger.

Dance videos have enjoyed a resurgence after the success of Justin Bieber's Purpose visuals - especially 'Sorry', for obviously amazing reasons - when he opted out of the spotlight to let dancers bring his songs to life with their moves, and Rudimental have done it brilliantly here.

'Sun Comes Up' has peaked at number six after being released in June as the lead single from the band's upcoming third album, which we could not be more excited for.

Getty Images

While we don't know who - besides James Arthur - the band have been in the studio with this time, they have never disappointed us before.

Their second album, We The Generation, featured TWO collaborations with both Ed Sheeran and Anne-Marie and saw them reunite with Ella Eyre and MNEK.

Until it's ready we're fine watching this on repeat, to be totally honest...

Rudimental - Sun Comes Up feat. James Arthur [Official Video]

By Ross McNeilage

