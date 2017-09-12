Rudimental Release Stunning Video For James Arthur Collab 'Sun Comes Up'

Three months after the song was released, Rudimental have finally dropped the video for their brilliant James Arthur collaboration - and it's AMAZING.

The dance-based visual adds to the feel-good vibes of 'Sun Comes Up' as the inspirational narrative follows one (seriously incredible) dancer battle through his doubts and be lifted back to his best by a team of insanely talented dancers.

'Sun Comes Up' has become another huge hit for the band, thanks to its tropical-leaning pop sound and Arthur's lovely vocals, and we're sure this video will only make it bigger.

View the lyrics I wonder, maybe they'd never find me

I've been waitin' such a long, long, long time to feel it

Swallowed by the waters around me

I know, I took so many wrong, wrong, wrong turns to see it, woah



But I danced through the blisters at night

And I laughed 'til I cried and cried and

I ran 'til my feet couldn't run no more (no more, no more)

And I sat 'til my lungs were burnin'

'Til I know I'm alive, alive

I'll sit 'til I can't hear words no more



Suddenly the sun comes up

And I feel my love floodin' back again, yeah

Until the sun comes up

And I feel my love comin' up again

Suddenly the sun comes up

And the dark is gone

We made it to the dawn

And I don't miss you anymore

When the sun comes up

I can feel my love comin' back again



It wasn't easy tryin' to run with these handcuffs

I had to sleep through such a cold, cold, cold night to see it

Green flashes hit me right where I'm standing

Sunlight cut into your bone, bone, bone, start to heal it



But I danced through the blisters at night

And I laughed 'til I cried and cried and

I ran 'til my feet couldn't run no more (no more, no more)

And I sat 'til my lungs were burnin'

'Til I know I'm alive, alive

I'll sit 'til I can't hear words no more



Suddenly the sun comes up

And I feel my love floodin' back again, yeah

Until the sun comes up

And I feel my love comin' up again

Suddenly the sun comes up

And the dark is gone

We made it to the dawn

And I don't miss you anymore

When the sun comes up

I can feel my love comin' back again



Give a little light

To get a little love back

Give a little light

To get a little love back

Give a little light

Won't you give me

To get a little love back

Give a little love

Give a little light

Won't you give me

To get a little love back

Turn your light on me

Give a little light

Give a little

To get a little love back

To get a little love

Give a little light

To get a little love back, oh



I danced through the blisters at night

I laughed 'til I cried and cried and

I ran 'til my feet couldn't run no more (no more, no more)

And I sat 'til my lungs were burnin'

I'm alive, alive

I can't hear words no more



Suddenly the sun comes up

And I feel my love

Sun comes up again (my love)

Until the sun comes up

And I feel my love comin' up again

I can feel my love, I can feel my love



Sun comes up

I can feel my love comin' back again Writer(s): Kesi Dryden, Cass Lowe, James Arthur, Amir Amor Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

Dance videos have enjoyed a resurgence after the success of Justin Bieber's Purpose visuals - especially 'Sorry', for obviously amazing reasons - when he opted out of the spotlight to let dancers bring his songs to life with their moves, and Rudimental have done it brilliantly here.

'Sun Comes Up' has peaked at number six after being released in June as the lead single from the band's upcoming third album, which we could not be more excited for.

While we don't know who - besides James Arthur - the band have been in the studio with this time, they have never disappointed us before.

Their second album, We The Generation, featured TWO collaborations with both Ed Sheeran and Anne-Marie and saw them reunite with Ella Eyre and MNEK.

Until it's ready we're fine watching this on repeat, to be totally honest...

By Ross McNeilage

