Rudimental Release Stunning Video For James Arthur Collab 'Sun Comes Up'

Three months after the song was released, Rudimental have finally dropped the video for their brilliant James Arthur collaboration - and it's AMAZING.
The dance-based visual adds to the feel-good vibes of 'Sun Comes Up' as the inspirational narrative follows one (seriously incredible) dancer battle through his doubts and be lifted back to his best by a team of insanely talented dancers.
'Sun Comes Up' has become another huge hit for the band, thanks to its tropical-leaning pop sound and Arthur's lovely vocals, and we're sure this video will only make it bigger.
I wonder, maybe they'd never find me I've been waitin' such a long, long, long time to feel it Swallowed by the waters around me I know, I took so many wrong, wrong, wrong turns to see it, woah
But I danced through the blisters at night And I laughed 'til I cried and cried and I ran 'til my feet couldn't run no more (no more, no more) And I sat 'til my lungs were burnin' 'Til I know I'm alive, alive I'll sit 'til I can't hear words no more
Suddenly the sun comes up And I feel my love floodin' back again, yeah Until the sun comes up And I feel my love comin' up again Suddenly the sun comes up And the dark is gone We made it to the dawn And I don't miss you anymore When the sun comes up I can feel my love comin' back again
It wasn't easy tryin' to run with these handcuffs I had to sleep through such a cold, cold, cold night to see it Green flashes hit me right where I'm standing Sunlight cut into your bone, bone, bone, start to heal it
But I danced through the blisters at night And I laughed 'til I cried and cried and I ran 'til my feet couldn't run no more (no more, no more) And I sat 'til my lungs were burnin' 'Til I know I'm alive, alive I'll sit 'til I can't hear words no more
Suddenly the sun comes up And I feel my love floodin' back again, yeah Until the sun comes up And I feel my love comin' up again Suddenly the sun comes up And the dark is gone We made it to the dawn And I don't miss you anymore When the sun comes up I can feel my love comin' back again
Give a little light To get a little love back Give a little light To get a little love back Give a little light Won't you give me To get a little love back Give a little love Give a little light Won't you give me To get a little love back Turn your light on me Give a little light Give a little To get a little love back To get a little love Give a little light To get a little love back, oh
I danced through the blisters at night I laughed 'til I cried and cried and I ran 'til my feet couldn't run no more (no more, no more) And I sat 'til my lungs were burnin' I'm alive, alive I can't hear words no more
Suddenly the sun comes up And I feel my love Sun comes up again (my love) Until the sun comes up And I feel my love comin' up again I can feel my love, I can feel my love
Sun comes up I can feel my love comin' back again
Writer(s): Kesi Dryden, Cass Lowe, James Arthur, Amir Amor
Dance videos have enjoyed a resurgence after the success of Justin Bieber's Purpose visuals - especially 'Sorry', for obviously amazing reasons - when he opted out of the spotlight to let dancers bring his songs to life with their moves, and Rudimental have done it brilliantly here.
'Sun Comes Up' has peaked at number six after being released in June as the lead single from the band's upcoming third album, which we could not be more excited for.
While we don't know who - besides James Arthur - the band have been in the studio with this time, they have never disappointed us before.
Their second album, We The Generation, featured TWO collaborations with both Ed Sheeran and Anne-Marie and saw them reunite with Ella Eyre and MNEK.
Until it's ready we're fine watching this on repeat, to be totally honest...
You walked into the room And now my heart has been stolen You took me back in time to when I was unbroken Now you're all I want And I knew it from the very first moment Cause a light came on when I heard that song And I want you to sing it again
I swear that every word you sing You wrote them for me Like it was a private show But I know you never saw me When the lights come on and I'm on my own Will you be there to sing it again Could I be the one you talk about in all your stories Can I be him
I heard there was somone but I know he don't deserve you If you were mine I'd never let anyone hurt you I wanna dry those tears, kiss those lips It's all that I've been thinking about Cause a light came on when I heard that song And I want you to sing it again
I swear that every word you sing You wrote them for me Like it was a private show But I know you never saw me When the lights come on and I'm on my own Will you be there to sing it again Could I be the one you talk about in all your stories
Can I be the one Can I be the one Can I be the one Oh, can I, can I be him
Want you sing it again Oh, when you sing it again Can I be him Want you sing it again Oh, when you sing it again Can I be him
I swear that every word you sing You wrote them for me Like it was a private show But I know you never saw me When the lights come on and I'm on my own Will you be there, will you be there Can I be the one you talk about in all your stories Can I be him Can I be him Can I be him Can I be him
Writer(s): James Arthur, Negin Djafari, George Tizzard, Rick Parkhouse
