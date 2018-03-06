RuPaul 'Regrets' The Hurt He Caused Following Controversial Comments

RuPaul's Drag Race front man, RuPaul, has responded after coming under fire for comments he made in an interview with The Guardian.

The star faced quite a bit of criticism for his response when he was asked his stance on allowing openly transgender contestants to compete on his show.

"Drag loses its sense of danger and its sense of irony once it’s not men doing it, because at its core it’s a social statement and a big f-you to male-dominated culture. So for men to do it, it’s really punk rock, because it’s a real rejection of masculinity," he said.

RuPaul was then asked about his decision to allow Peppermint (the show's first openly transgender woman) to compete in season 9, to which he replied: "Mmmm. It’s an interesting area... Peppermint didn’t get breast implants until after she left our show; she was identifying as a woman, but she hadn’t really transitioned."

He faced quite a bit of backlash from both fans and former stars of the show, including the reigning queen Sasha Velour, who tweeted: "My drag was born in a community full of trans women, trans men, and gender non-conforming folks doing drag. That’s the real world of drag, like it or not. I think it’s fabulous and I will fight my entire life to protect and uplift it."

The star faced further backlash for a controversial tweets he made after the interview that reinstated his earlier comments, one of which read: "You can take performance enhancing drugs and still be an athlete, just not in the Olympics."

RuPaul has admitted he regrets the hurt his comments caused, taking to Twitter to apologise: "Each morning I pray to set aside everything I THINK I know, so I may have an open mind and a new experience. I understand and regret the hurt I have caused. The trans community are heroes of our shared LGBTQ movement. You are my teachers," he began.

"In the 10 years we’ve been casting Drag Race, the only thing we've ever screened for is charisma uniqueness nerve and talent. And that will never change," concluded his response.