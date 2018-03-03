From Tom Hardy To Jennifer Lawrence: 9 Times Celebrities Were The Heroes We Always Needed

Sure, we all know the celebrities of our world are born with talent, a great hair and make-up team by their side and their own dictionary of witty interview comments, but for some, there’s something else in their DNA too - a hidden superhero talent.

Yep, unbeknownst to us mere mortals, these celebrities were ready to swap their red carpet outfits for hidden superhero capes at the most unsuspecting moments to keep the rest of us out of harm’s way.

Let's check out these celebs with seriously shocking pasts...

Anthony Harvey/Getty

In April last year, Tom made the news when his heroic act saw him catch two moped thiefs.

According to reports, Tom saw the two boys crash a moped and flee the scene in London, with the actor allegedly running after them, jumping over fences and chasing them across a building site until he caught them in true hero style.

A witness told The Sun: “It was mental - like he’d switched to superhero mode in an action movie. Two boys on the nicked moped had jumped a red light and smashed into a car.

“Tom must have been walking down the road. He went off like a shot in pursuit and looked furious. If the kid had been dumb enough to resist I reckon Tom would have given him a good hiding.”

Monica Schipper/Getty

Jennifer proved her hero status back in January 2012, when she helped a woman who had collapsed on the grass outside of her apartment in Santa Monica.

Chanelling her inner Katniss (we assume), it’s reported that Jennifer and another witness rushed to help the woman and called for emergency services to help.

Luckily, the woman was fine and was given the all-clear by medical staff.

C Flanigan/Getty

Back in 2011, Kate was enjoying hanging out in Richard Branson’s estate with a host of other guests when a fire broke out in the night.

Though most guests luckily managed to get out, Kate, after making sure her two children were safe, realised that Richard’s 90-year-old mum, Eve, was still inside the house. Being the hero she is, she went back inside and rescued her.

Crediting Kate for her awesome actions, Richard told The Telegraph: “My mum is 90 and can walk but it was more just to speed the process up than anything else. But anyway, she was great. She swept her up into her arms and got them out of the house as fast as possible.

“Talking to her, she said it’s like being in a film set where you’re waiting for the words 'cut’ but they just don’t come. So it was quite surreal for her to be in a real-life situation.”

Fotonoticias/Getty

Ryan has turned from Clark Kent to actual Superman TWICE now, the first coming in 2011, when the actor stepped in to help break up a street fight - with two men arguing over a painting - in New York, helping to restrain one of the men, according to E! News.

Then, 2012, Ryan saved writer Laurie Penny from being hit by a taxi, using his quick thinking to pull her away.

Tweeting about the incident, Laurie explained: “I literally, LITERALLY just got saved from a car by Ryan Gosling. Literally. That actually just happened.

“I was crossing 6th avenue in a new pink wig. Not looking the right way because I am from London. Ryan Gosling grabbed me away from a taxi.”

Venturelli/Getty

In 2012, the brilliant actress helped an elderly victim in a car accident which happened in California.

It’s reported that heroic Zoe not only called the emergency services after witnessing the accident, but along with another onlooker, helped the woman out of the car and stayed until additional help arrived.

An onlooker told People that Zoe was “very quick to help,” adding: “While waiting for help to arrive, Zoe returned to the woman’s car and picked up the woman’s handbag and sweater. Zoe was very caring and sweet to the woman.”

John Sciulli/Getty

Not all heroes wear capes - some wear wizarding robes.

The Evening Standard reports that, in 2017, Daniel helped a tourist who suffered an awful attack from two thieves who cut his face and stole his bag in Chelsea, London.

Former police officer David Videcette spoke about how Daniel had come to help, explaining: “It was a bit of the surreal moment, I said ‘you’re Daniel Radcliffe’ and he replied ‘I am’.

“He was a really nice bloke, a lot of stars wouldn’t have stopped to help. The victim was very, very shaken up.”

Jun Sato/Getty

Brad was the hero of the hour on the shoot for his film World War Z.

According to reports, the actor rushed to rescue an extra who had fallen down in what’s said to have been a 700-person stampede, running over to pull her out and stop her being trampled.

An insider told The Scottish Sun: “Lots of people hurt themselves, and Brad came to the rescue of a woman who slipped. I don’t think she could believe it when Brad picked her up.

“He didn’t have time to speak to her as it was mid-shoot. But she said afterwards how grateful she was, despite having a badly grazed knee.”

Steve Granitz/Getty

Sofia put on her superhero cloak to help a woman who collapsed in Las Vegas on New Year’s Day in 2012.

Sofia told TMZ that the incident happened at around 3am on New Year’s Day, with the actress seeing the woman fall unconscious and rushing to her aid.

Sofia and her cousin, who is a doctor, checked the woman was breathing and waited with her untill paramedics arrived.

9. John Krasinski

Todd Williamson/Getty

John has recently revealed his heroic Costa Rica story during an interview with Playboy, where he revealed: “One of the places I went was this amazing beach called Manuel Antonio that I didn’t realize had an insane riptide. While I was swimming there—this is a story I’ve never told anybody—this Costa Rican girl and an American guy were swimming right next to me, and we were knee-deep.

“I went underwater for a second, and when I came back up he was screaming at the top of his lungs. Literally in three seconds the girl had been swept 150 yards out.

“My mom was a lifeguard and taught us to swim very early. In that moment, I didn’t ask anyone. There was no one to help me. I just went out and tried to save her. And then of course when I got out there, I was in a crosscurrent with her.

“It was one of those moments of ‘Oh my God, you just made a poor choice and it might cost you your life’. But I didn’t think about it like that. It was just this survival instinct. It was really weird—like the girl was asking me to let her die. But I got her back. When I got within 20 yards or so of the shore, some surfers came out. Granted, not everybody needs to have life-or-death experiences, but that changed my entire life. All of a sudden I grew up.”

Now check out these kinky celeb confessions...