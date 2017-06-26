Ryan Reynolds Reveals He Once Saved His Nephew’s Life

Watch all of the latest celeb news you need in your life right now...

Ryan Reynolds can officially add ‘lifesaver’ to his CV, after revealing he once saved his nephew’s life thanks to knowing CPR.

The Deadpool actor and dad of two explained on Instagram recently that thanks to a course he took with Red Cross, he was able to help out in a really quite terrifying situation.

"Years ago, I took a CPR course thru the Red Cross. And holy s---, I ended up saving my nephew's life because I knew what to do! True story!" he wrote on Instagram.

Adding: "Yesterday I took a refresher course -- focusing on infant and toddler CPR. It takes only a few hours and it's also kinda, sorta fun.”

Blake Lively also posted a similar message on her own Insta, urging those with young children to find their nearest CPR course.

"ALL MAMAS AND DADDIES OUT THERE-- I can't recommend this enough, I took a CPR class with with a focus on babies and toddlers," she wrote.

"Google 'infant CPR class near me' and you'll see lots of listings. For those of you who haven't done it, you will love it. It's so helpful by giving you knowledge, tools, and some peace of mind."

This couple are just the best, aren’t they?