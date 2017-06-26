Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds Reveals He Once Saved His Nephew's Life

Lucy Bacon
Wednesday, June 28, 2017 - 11:24

Ryan Reynolds can officially add ‘lifesaver’ to his CV, after revealing he once saved his nephew’s life thanks to knowing CPR.

The Deadpool actor and dad of two explained on Instagram recently that thanks to a course he took with Red Cross, he was able to help out in a really quite terrifying situation.

Years ago, I took a CPR course thru the Red Cross. And holy shit, I ended up saving my nephew's life because I knew what to do! True story! Yesterday I took a refresher course -- focusing on infant and toddler CPR. It takes only a few hours and it's also kinda, sorta fun. Thank you to Dan from Viva First Aid for the lesson. And thank you to these two helpful yet lifeless dolls whose vacant ocular cavities will haunt me until end times.

Blake Lively also posted a similar message on her own Insta, urging those with young children to find their nearest CPR course.

ALL MAMAS AND DADDIES OUT THERE-- I can't recommend this enough, I took a CPR class with with a focus on babies and toddlers. Google "infant CPR class near me" and you'll see lots of listings. For those of you who haven't done it, you will love it. It's so helpful by giving you knowledge, tools, and some peace of mind. ❤️👶👶🏻👶🏼👶🏽👶🏾👶🏿❤️🏥

This couple are just the best, aren’t they?

