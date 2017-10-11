Chris Hughes And Rylan Clark Neal Seem To Go Head To Head Over Olivia Atwood's Katie Price Comments

It looks like a few TV faves were seeing red last night, and not just because of the carpet. Yep, Rylan Clark-Neal confronted Love Island's Olivia Attwood for calling him Katie Price's 'lapdog', which led Chris Hughes to jump in to protect his girl.

The spectacle went down at the Specsavers event after a journalist reportedly informed Rylan: "Olivia Atwood has said that you’re basically Katie’s lap dog and that you will say what she wants you to say."

Chris and Olivia then conveniently walked in along with Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies, which reportedly led Rylan to confront the reality star in person.

An insider at the red carpet event said: "Rylan stormed off to confront Olivia but she refused to engage with him and Chris stepped in to warn him off."

"Rylan was determined to get an answer but Liv was having none of it. Then Chris got involved and Rylan had to be held back while Chris warned him 'it's not worth it'."

Olivia's 'lapdog' comments are thought to have come after Rylan passed a message on for Katie during a recent appearance on This Morning.

"I don't get involved in this, but she has asked me to say that she has 52 screenshots of messages between her and Chris Hughes from Love Island," he told the morning show and added: "That is all I'm saying on the matter, she asked me to say it, I don't want to add fuel to the fire."

After the red carpet drama Rylan told journalists: "I don't want to get involved in anyone's f*****g business. If I was being used by Katie then I’d expect to be on a much higher wage than I am now. She’s got a lot of money in the bank."

He added: "I won’t have anyone say I get involved in anyone’s f*****g relationships because over the past five years I haven’t even publicised my own relationships so why would I get involved in other people’s?"

While things certainly seemed heated at the event, it seems like the stars cooled off as they later laughed about the exchange on Twitter.

Chris tweeted raving about Rylan's hosting skills as the presenter joked he was shattered after the "bust up."

Great night at the @Specsavers event hosted by @Rylan who did a great job as per! Been a long, tiring day, but a great way to finish it ❤️ — Chris Hughes (@chrishughes_22) October 10, 2017

Bloody nora!