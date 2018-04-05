Sabrina, The Teenage Witch

Your First Glimpse At Netflix's Sabrina Reboot With Kiernan Shipka And Ross Lynch Looks Magical

We're sensing a whole lot of chemistry, and we're not talking about the kind in a cauldron.

Rachel Davies-Day
Thursday, April 5, 2018 - 10:59

There's some pretty exciting news for Riverdale and Sabrina fans alike, and that's because Netflix's reimagination of 'The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina' comics (which also happens to be a Riverdale spin-off) has begun filming in Vancouver.

With the shoot underway, we've now got our first glimpse of Kiernan Shipka and Ross Lynch in character as Sabrina Spellman and Harvey Kinkle, and it's safe to say it's already looking truly magical.

Hit play on the video to see Riverdale's Lili Reinhart and Cole Spouse sharing a sweet smooch in Paris...

The pair were snapped while shooting scenes for the series, and they've got some seriously cute chemistry by the looks of things, we're thinking we might even be in for some Bughead-esque shipping of these two.

Backgrid

While Sabrina's cute red get-up and headband are giving us butter-wouldn't-melt vibes, we're actually in for a pretty dark ride with this witch.

"This is a darker, more macabre version of Sabrina, and we’re incredibly excited for people to see Kiernan make this iconic character her own," executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told Entertainment Weekly.

Backgrid

Ooh-er, we can't wait to see Sabrina go all dark and mysterious on us.

Now take a look at MTV News to see Cole Sprouse celebrate Riverdale season 3...

 

 

 

