Sam Claflin Opens Up About Experiencing Male Body-Shaming: ‘They Were Grabbing My Fat’

Sam Claflin has revealed the problem Hollywood has when it comes to male body shaming, explaining that he’s learnt this first hand since becoming an actor.

The Brit star, who has played his fair share of ‘heartthrob’ roles including Finnick in The Hunger Games, explained to The Sydney Morning Herald recently that it’s not just women who are being objectified on a regular basis.

"I read in an interview recently and I think it's absolutely true: men have it just as bad," he told the publication. "Well, not just as bad but they get it bad and it's never talked about."

He went on to tell of one particular instance which left him feeling ‘like a piece of meat’.

"I remember doing one job when they literally made me pull my shirt up and were grabbing my fat and going, 'You need to lose a bit of weight.' This other time they were slapping me. I felt like a piece of meat."

"I'm not saying it's anywhere near as bad as what women go through but I, as an actor approaching each job, am insecure -- especially when I have to take my top off in it -- and so nervous," he adds. "I get really worked up to the point where I spend hours and hours in the gym and not eating for weeks to achieve what I think they're going for.”

While the actor makes a valid point that it didn’t used to be like this.

"In the '50s and '60s, it was never an issue," he says. "James Bond never had a six pack. He had a hairy chest. Marlon Brando​ in A Streetcar Named Desire had an incredible body but he was by no means ripped to within an inch of his life. There's a filter on society that this is normal but actually it's anything but normal.”

Damnit 2017, why are you so judgemental?