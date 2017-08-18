Sam Claflin Wearing Shailene Woodley’s Swimsuit Is The Best Thing You’ll See Today

Sam Claflin is so ripped right now he will literally do anything to show off his crazy bod, including wearing swimwear belonging to his female co-star.

No really, the Me Before You actor posted a series of pics on his Insta this week which simply involve him, on a yacht, wearing Shailene Woodley’s black swimming costume.

And that’s it. Oh and yes he looks incredible, even if he has done some seriously tactical editing of the snaps.

Though by the sounds of his captions it wasn’t exactly an enjoyable experience, probably because Shailene is approximately half the size of him.

‘Oucheeze,’ seems to sum up the situation pretty well.

The pair are currently filming survival drama ‘Adrift’, though we have a feeling Sam wearing Shailene's swimsuit isn’t exactly going to make him less attractive to the sharks.