Sam Claflin

Sam Claflin Wearing Shailene Woodley’s Swimsuit Is The Best Thing You’ll See Today

Sam wasn't exactly comfortable, though.

Friday, August 18, 2017 - 08:42

Sam Claflin is so ripped right now he will literally do anything to show off his crazy bod, including wearing swimwear belonging to his female co-star.

No really, the Me Before You actor posted a series of pics on his Insta this week which simply involve him, on a yacht, wearing Shailene Woodley’s black swimming costume.

Watch! Every big new movie hitting cinemas this month >>>

And that’s it. Oh and yes he looks incredible, even if he has done some seriously tactical editing of the snaps.

Photo c/o @shailenewoodley. Swimwear c/o @shailenewoodley.

Photo c/o @shailenewoodley. Swimwear c/o @shailenewoodley.

A post shared by Sam Claflin (@mrsamclaflin) on

Though by the sounds of his captions it wasn’t exactly an enjoyable experience, probably because Shailene is approximately half the size of him.

‘Oucheeze,’ seems to sum up the situation pretty well.

Oucheeze. #adrift Photo c/o @shailenewoodley.

Oucheeze. #adrift Photo c/o @shailenewoodley.

A post shared by Sam Claflin (@mrsamclaflin) on

The pair are currently filming survival drama ‘Adrift’, though we have a feeling Sam wearing Shailene's swimsuit isn’t exactly going to make him less attractive to the sharks.

Latest News

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Nearly Had To Call An Ambulance After Getting Her Head Stuck In A Cat Flap During Mortal Night Out

Teen Mom UK 2: Check Out These Exciting Spoilers From Episode 5

Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Has Confirmed She's Bought A New Foundation And All Is Well In The World Again - EXCLUSIVE

Miley Cyrus Is A Retro Queen In The Amazing 'Younger Now' Video

Kylie Jenner Finally Opens Up About Her Breakup With Tyga

Sophie Kasaei Debuts Incredible Hair Transformation After Struggle With Alopecia

Sam Claflin Wearing Shailene Woodley’s Swimsuit Is The Best Thing You’ll See Today

9 Celebs Whose Fans Have Brutally Gone IN On A Fellow Celebrity

Teen Mom UK’s Megan Salmon-Ferrari Hits Back At Trolls Accusing Her Of ‘Getting Pregnant And Being Given A Council House'

Kylie Jenner offers her mum advice after photoshopping drama blows up

Kris Jenner Reveals Kylie Jenner's Future Wedding Could Appear On Keeping Up With The Kardashians

The Sexiest Spoilers From The Season Finale Of Ex On The Beach 7

Katy Perry Pushes Back 'Witness' Tour And Announces The Amazing Support Acts

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Paul Danan Accuses Jemma Lucy Of 'Going Too Low' In Heated Clash About His Son

Binge-watching Netflix Might Be The Reason Why You’re Tired All Of The Time

The Hitman&#039;s Bodyguard

Samuel L. Jackson Talks Nick Fury’s Return In Upcoming Captain Marvel

Fans Praise Teen Mom UK's Mia Boardman For Pursuing Her Dream Career

Get to Know: Bad Sounds

Aaron Chalmers calls his MMA fight his proudest moment

Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers Opens Up About His 'Proudest Moment' Winning His First MMA Fight - EXCLUSIVE

Troye Sivan And Tyler Oakley Are On The Palm Springs Vacation Of Literal Dreams

Shawn Mendes Surprises Fans With Ed Sheeran Duet At Concert

More From Sam Claflin

Sam Claflin Wearing Shailene Woodley’s Swimsuit Is The Best Thing You’ll See Today

Sam Claflin Opens Up About Experiencing Male Body-Shaming: ‘They Were Grabbing My Fat’

Me Before You MTV
Emilia Clarke

Let's Go Speed Dating With Emilia Clarke and Sam Claflin!

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2

MTV News | Happy Hunger Games! Celebrate The Film's Release With Sam Clafin's A-Z

Movies

15 OMG Moments From The Hunger Games Movies

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2

A Complete A-Z Of The Hunger Games, Presented By Sam Claflin!

Movies

The Hunger Games Cast Talk Deleted/Sex/Death Scenes

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2

The Hunger Games Mockingjay: Deleted/Sex Scenes - Cast Chat All

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2

The Hunger Games Mockingjay: Mutt Attack Sewer Scene – Behind The Scenes

Movies

The Hunger Games Spin-Off: J-Law & Mockingjay 2 Cast Reveal Ideas

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2

The Hunger Games Spin-Off: J-Law & Mockingjay 2 Cast Reveal Ideas

Movies

The Hunger Games Reboot: Mockingjay 2 Cast On Jennifer Lawrence's Replacement

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Sets The Record Straight On Reports She And Stephen Bear Have Split

Che and Leonie McSorley go head to head with Georgia Crone in Ex On The Beach
TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Che And Leonie McSorley Lose Their Sh*t At Georgia Crone As She Walks Into The Villa Hand-In-Hand With Ex Josh Ritchie

Teen Mom UK’s Megan Salmon-Ferrari Hits Back At Trolls Accusing Her Of ‘Getting Pregnant And Being Given A Council House'

TV Shows

New Ex On The Beach Hunk David Hawley Reveals X-Rated Sexy Secrets Following Jemma Lucy Romance - EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity

Chloe Ferry Posts A Belfie Of Epic Proportions And She Looks Sensational

Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About The Shocking Extent Of Her Hair Loss

TV Shows

Ex On The Beach's Leonie McSorley Hits Back At Nasty Trolls Over Skin Condition On The Show: 'I'm Not Perfect'

Celebrity

Zahida Allen Sparks Sean Pratt Engagement Rumours After Being Spotted With Ring On Her Hand

Celebrity

Holly Hagan Poses In Bed To Promote Personal Line Of 'Kinky' Vibrators

Louis Tomlinson
Music

Louis Tomlinson Teases New Song ‘Always You’, Reveals His Favourite One Direction Song

Fans Praise Teen Mom UK's Mia Boardman For Pursuing Her Dream Career

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Paul Danan Accuses Jemma Lucy Of 'Going Too Low' In Heated Clash About His Son