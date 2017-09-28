Sam Feldt

Premiere | Sam Feldt Teams Up With Alex Schulz On Brand New Banger 'Be My Lover' - Listen!

Hear the brand new, infectious track from the 'Show Me Love' hit maker...

Thursday, September 28, 2017 - 08:00

Platinum-selling Dutch DJ/producer Sam Feldt has just finished a relentless summer with shows at Tomorrowland, Creamfields, and various dates in Ibiza including appearances at Pacha and Ushuaia.

Now he's gearing up for the release of his debut album Sunrise, and after his recent hook up with Akon on 'YES' he's back and we've got the first play of one of his brand new tracks. 

Sampling the 90s La Bouche classic 'Be My Lover', Sam's teamed up with Alex Schulz on his new single of the same name and there's no way you're not going to be singing this after hitting play...

Sam Feldt X Alex Schulz - Be My Lover (Radio Edit) [Exclusive Premiere] by Sam Feldt

Sam Feldt's 'Sunrise' is released on 6th October and you can see him in London on 21st October at Electric Brixton

