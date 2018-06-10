Are Sam Gowland And Chloe Ferry About To Get MARRIED?

Sam Gowland has hinted he might be about to marry Chloe Ferry - sending fans into meltdown.

The Geordie Shore stars have been dating for almost a year after Sam shot to stardom after appearing on Love Island last summer.

But the young love birds could be about to make things very official - by walking down the aisle.

Sam and Chloe were in York over the weekend to celebrate the wedding of Sam’s dad.

Instagram

And as they posed for a romantic photo - with Chloe stunning in a baby blue dress and Sam looking dapper in a check suit - it was hinted they might soon become husband and wife themselves.

“Might be her turn next,” Sam wrote as he shared the photo on Instagram - along with the hashtag “wedding”, a heart emoji and an eyes emoji.

Now that Sam has suggested he could be getting down on one knee to pop the question to Chloe it’s like fans can think of nothing else.

Instagram

“Hope u both get married soon,” one fan gushed, adding: “And have cute babies luv u both."

Another added: "Get married muka" while a third shared: "AWWWWW I LOVE THEM I HOPE THEY GET MARRIED HAVE SO MANY BABIES.”

No pressure guys!

Getty Images

Another fan was overjoyed that the pair have found each other, writing: “I love you 2!! You are just the most perfect couple.”

