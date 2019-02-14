Chloe Ferry Is Left Speechless By Sam Gowland's Heart Melting Valentine's Day Surprise

If you're feeling bitter about being alone this Valentine's Day then we'd probably suggest you look away now, 'cause Chloe Ferry just shared the lengths Sam Gowland went to on the special day.

The Geordie Shore lad pulled out all the stops for his lass, covering pretty much every corner of their house with a sprinkle of love.

Play the video to watch the exact moment Sam surprised Chloe with a new puppy...

Chloe arrived home last night to find their Newcastle pad transformed into a Valentine's haven.

"I didn't expect to come home to this," she explains as she filmed a trail of rose petals and candles.

Instagram/samgowland

Sam's trail led Chloe to the bathroom, where a sweet teddy holding a heart with the words "be mine," was waiting for her.

There was even more rose petals scattered in a relaxing bath and at least five bouquets of real roses.

Aaand we've never felt more single.

Anyway, it seems like Chloe definitely appreciated the surprise as she was pretty much left speechless by the whole thing.

Taking to Instagram, Chloe simply wrote: "Happy Valentine’s Day 🌹🙊."

#BoyDidGood amiright?

But one pal did notice there was one thing missing from the extravagant gesture, as Chloe's pal Luke wrote: "If only there was a 20 box of @mcdonalds nuggets on the side of that bath."

Instagram/samgowland

Chloe replied: "Always next time."

You hear that Sam? Roll on Valentine's 2020 featuring chicken nuggets.

