Chloe Ferry Teases MAJOR News With Sam Gowland And Fans Have Some Theories

The Geordie Shore lass has hinted that something huge is about to go down.

Sunday, April 8, 2018 - 12:11

Chloe Ferry has hinted that she and Sam Gowland have some exciting news to share with the world, which has prompted a bunch of fans to pull on their monocles and piece together the clues.

The Geordie Shore lass is clearly on top of the world rn, having taken to Instagram and Twitter to share the kind of post that is surely designed to leave people scratching their heads. 

Let's get checking out a bunch of the Geordie Shore gals' sexiest snaps ever...

Sharing a loved-up image of the duo posing together, the 22-year-old wrote: “Found out the best news today❤️👫celebration time”

Naturally everyone in the comments section has jumped to the conclusion that Chloe could be pregnant, heading up the aisle, purchasing a new house, or landing her own spin-off TV series. The possibilities are literally endless.

Found out the best news today❤️👫celebration time 🥂 @samgowland

Found out the best news today❤️👫celebration time 🥂 @samgowland

A post shared by Chloe Ferry💀 (@chloegshore1) on

“Pregnant or house?” one person suggested, while another scrolled back through her feed and pointed out that she’d been drinking alcohol fairly recently: “She’s not pregnant when she’s drinking wine.” 

Another fan said: “Why does everyone assume since she is in a relationship it has to be that she is pregnant! Maybe she is getting her own make up line or a tv show with them both,” while a fourth person added: “Offer accepted on a 🏡 together 🔑?”

🥂

🥂

A post shared by Chloe Ferry💀 (@chloegshore1) on

Pointing out that we should wait for further information before jumping to the wrong conclusion, another fan said: “Wow all of you wait until they’re ready to make their news public.”

Can't argue with that. 

