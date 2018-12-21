Fans Can't Get Over How Hot Sam Gowland's Mum Is

Geordie Shore lad Sam Gowland just sent fans into a frenzy when he uploaded a picture with none other than his mam, Vik.

Plenty of people started commenting on how alike they look (genetics, crazy right?), and tons of fans couldn't get over how young and hot the woman who gave birth to him is.

Sam took to the caption to ask fans whether they think they look like each other: "Anyone think my mam looks like me @vikharrio ... wearing the new @marvotti top which has launched today !!! 🔥🔥🔥."

And plenty of people felt they came from genetic heaven.

"Spitting image of your mam Sam. Xx 💕," wrote one person as another added: "Definitely look like you mum and she looks amazing xx."

But while plenty of people were commenting on how similar they look, even more were mentioning how amaze Vik looks in general.

"She’s looks more like your sister🙌🏼," wrote one person as another added: "Shes gorgeous n looks so young 😍."

"Your mam?! I honestly thought this was a mate/sister at first. No way is she old enough to be your mum. Looking finnnne! X," added someone else.

In other words, Sam's mumsie is a straight-up worldie.

